Beloved Actress Returning to ‘Scream’ As Series Left in “Shambles”

A Hollywood legend is reportedly coming back for more, despite losing their world-renowned costar.

Related: Netflix Eliminates Original ‘Stranger Things 5’ Lead Character

Thanks to two excellent modern-day sequels, the legendary Scream franchise has had a major resurgence in pop culture, providing fans with several new chapters in the decades-old horror saga. Starting in 1996, the Scream series of slasher flicks has become an iconic point in history for the horror genre in general, featuring one of the most iconic villain designs of all time. However, the films are only as good as their stars, and the Scream franchise has featured some of Hollywood’s biggest names. From Courtney Cox and Drew Barrymore to Mathew Lillard and Neve Campbell, Scream is just as beloved for its setting and storyline as it is for its long list of beloved actors and actresses. However, Scream hit a massive roadblock in 2023, with the upcoming sequel Scream VII losing two of its lead stars.

Part of what helped usher in this new age of Scream was Jenna Ortega. The infamous actress made her debut on the Disney Channel show Stuck in the Middle before quickly winding up in some of Hollywood’s biggest films. Ortega continued acting in films before starring in her breakout role in Ti West’s X (2022). This horror film solidified Ortega’s status as the new “Scream Queen,” with the actress quickly finding success in other horror-related properties such as Netflix’s Wednesday and the iconic Scream franchise. Ortega’s next film sees her star as Astrid Deetz in the long-awaited Beetlejuice sequel. Ortega stars alongside industry veterans like Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder.

Ortega starred in Scream (2022) and Scream VI (2023), both of which were major successes for the franchise. These two films combined made over $300 million, all but assuring more sequels were on the way. However, the Scream franchise is in trouble with the series losing its two main characters ahead of the third film. The original plan was for the new crop of Scream films to be a trilogy, with Scream VII capping off the story. Scream VII would have been the ending of the Carpenter sisters’ story arcs, but with both lead actresses gone, the future of the series is certainly in trouble. Melissa Barrera, the other lead for this new wave of Scream movies, was abruptly fired from Scream VII in 2023. The decision to fire Berrera stemmed from her “antisemitic” remarks regarding the conflict between Palestine and Israel, with many theorizing this was the reason Ortega backed out.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ortega backed out of the next Scream movie over a pay dispute despite theories that Ortega had dropped out in support of her co-star. Ortega and Barrera will not be returning for Scream VII, but one iconic actress will reportedly be.

Related: Disneyland Prohibits All Guests From Theme Park Area

Courtney Cox, a veteran of the Scream franchise, is expected to come back for Scream VII, according to Daniel Richtmen. Cox is set to reprise her role once again as Gale Weathers, who has appeared in every Scream film since the original. While many fans had expected Cox to return, this news follows the departure of both Ortega and Barerra, with the fate of Scream VII still hanging very much in the balance. Not much is known about the upcoming film, but insiders claimed last year that Ortega and Barrera’s departures left the series in “shambles.”

Many say that while the situation regarding the future of the Scream series is dire, it actually may not be all that bad. Neve Campbell dropped out of Scream VI, leaving many wondering about the success of the film before that film was released, and despite losing an iconic star, it ended up being the biggest film since the original Scream in 1996. As The Hollywood Reporter states, Scream has always had different villains, insinuating a reboot could happen once again. In the age of reboots and refreshes, as well as streaming, the Scream franchise is far from dead, but fans are right to worry that Scream VII will be missing the juice Ortega, Barerra, and all of the other incredible cast members brought to the table for the last two installments.

Are you excited for the next Scream film? Are you a fan of Jenna Ortega?