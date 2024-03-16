Disney Guests Trapped in Destitute Hotel

Walt Disney World Resort fans engulfed themselves in a heated debate this week after one guest compared staying in Disney’s All-Star Resorts to living in destitution.

Disney’s All-Star Resorts are typically the lowest-priced Disney Resort hotels, seconded only by the campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground. Recently renovated, they’re most similar to Disney’s Pop Century Resort hotel but don’t have access to the Disney Skyliner. They only offer bus transportation.

Best known for their larger-than-life Disney character statues, Disney’s All-Star Resorts are a budget-friendly option for families of all kinds. Get your head in the game at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort and take a splash in the surfboard-themed pool. Step into the spotlight at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort, where guests can encounter characters from Fantasia (1940), 101 Dalmatians (1961), Toy Story (1995), and more.

Disney’s All-Star Music Resort is the only hotel of the trio with Family Suites for parties of up to six. These rocking accommodations include a living area, counter space, one Queen Bed, and two Queen-Size Pull-Down Beds. Regular two-bed Disney Resort hotel rooms are also available.

They might not offer spas or water slides, but Disney’s All-Star Resorts are perfect for those vacationers who only need their rooms to sleep. They’re clean and provide the same Guest Services, Early Entry, and other perks as Moderate and Deluxe Resort hotels.

Despite their amenities, one Walt Disney World Resort guest stirred controversy when they said the All-Star Resorts were “worse than poverty.”

“I’ve rented [one-bedroom] apartments better than those rooms,” the guest wrote.

Demi (@magicalhijinx on TikTok) shared the comment and offered her perspective:

“Well, as someone who grew up with absolutely nothing and grew up in a one-bedroom apartment with their mother, I would have killed to stay in this room,” Demi said. “I would’ve killed to stay on Disney property and go to Disney World. What an incredible privilege it is to stay here… I am so grateful to be here now.”

Thousands of commenters echoed the TikToker’s sentiment. For so many guests, Disney’s All-Star Resorts are more expensive than their choice hotels for other vacations.

“Not me saving for years for Disney and booking All-Stars,” @megankelseysmith said. “We loved it.”

“Staying at All-Star Movies [for the] first time next month,” @allyceferrua replied. “First Disney property ever. And as a homeless child most of my childhood I’m ecstatic.”

“OMG it’s nice,” @anotherrainbowfamily agreed. “You sleep there. I’d rather save my money and spend it on souvenirs! My kids loved those resorts.”

Many families stay at budget-friendly off-property hotels, forgoing Disney Resort hotel benefits to lower vacation costs. Staying at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort, Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort, or Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort feels out-of-reach for many guests.

“My partner and I stayed at a $23 a night motel across the street from Celebration & next to a Waffle House,” said @redtailfoxxcosplay. “I dream of a resort stay.”

“Staying on-site is unmatched,” @youabsolutehounds wrote. “Doesn’t matter where. It’s such a special and magical treat!”

In a time when millions of guests go into debt to visit Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Value Resort hotels are the most magical, wallet-friendly option at Walt Disney World Resort. Check pricing and availability here.

Have you stayed at Disney’s All-Star Resorts? Would you return? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.