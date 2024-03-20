68,000 Acre “Disneyland of the Middle East” Expansion Coming in 2025

Will you visit this so-called “Disneyland of the Middle East” that is set to be twice as big as Walt Disney World Resort?

Theme parks are some of the most popular destinations worldwide. Take Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, for example, which is visited by millions of guests year after year. In the coming years, Disney park fans can expect heavy investment into the parks that span three continents and maybe even a fifth theme park gate at Disney World.

The most recent theme park opening came with Shanghai Disney Resort, which joined Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris, Tokyo Disney Resort, and Hong Kong Disneyland in 2016. Many Disney fans are looking at Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger to reveal a new location soon, or at least announce a new park in Florida to combat Universal’s growing footprint with Epic Universe opening in 2025.

While there is nothing concrete about Disney’s future, other than a $30 billion investment into parks and resorts, there is something akin to Disney World and Disneyland still brewing in the Middle East.

Dubailand is a sprawling 68,000-acre site that remains relatively untouched. The project began in 2003 when it was announced that $68 billion would be invested into a massive site in the United Arab Emirates location of Dubai. Dubailand was set to consist of six themed worlds: Attractions and Experience World, Retail and Entertainment World, Sports and Outdoor World, Eco-Tourism World, Themed Leisure and Vacation World, and Downtown.

Development of Dubailand was impeded in 2008 following the Global Economic Crisis in 2007 and 2008, leaving most of the project workers laid off. Throughout 2008, many updates were given, including a planned DreamWorks theme park, a Six Flags Dubailand theme park, a first-of-its-kind Marvel Superheroes theme park featuring 17 rides and attractions, and a Legoland park in collaboration with Merlin Entertainments.

Another major planned part of Dubailand was Universal Studios Dubailand, which was also announced in 2008. Eight years later, though, Universal would officially pull out of the development, but visitors can still see the skeleton of what it would have been.

Both DreamWorks and Legoland also pulled out and later went on to open locations inside Dubai Parks and Resorts, 35km away from Dubailand. Legoland Dubai and Motiongate Dubai (which features DreamWorks attractions) opened in October and December 2016, respectively.

Dubailand is not a complete dead zone, though, as in 2013, the Dubai Miracle Garden opened and became the world’s largest natural flower garden. A year later, the Dubai Butterfly Garden opened at the site. According to reports, most of this “Disneyland of the Middle East” will be opened by 2025.

“Dubai has recovered faster from the financial crisis than most other countries and now its economy is growing at a higher rate than its counterparts because of its zero-tax policy and economic free zones,” writes Dubai Location. “Construction resumed in mid-2013 and $55 billion has been raised towards the works. Current estimates predict that a lot of Dubailand will open before 2025.”

As for the real Disneyland, expansions are planned for the Californian resort with an Avatar area akin to Pandora — The World of Avatar at Walt Disney World, which is coming sometime in the near future. There are also the ongoing Disneyland Forward developments and Bob Iger’s comments that Disney has enough space to build seven more lands.

In Florida, a new permit was recently filed that suggests the company’s plan to reimagine DinoLand, U.S.A. into the Tropical Americas is getting underway. This new land will bring the Encanto and Indiana Jones franchises to Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Would you like to visit Dubailand? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!