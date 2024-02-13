Universal Partners With Minecraft for All-New Theme Park Experience

Universal Destinations and Experiences has officially announced its partnership with Minecraft to bring guests an all-new theme park experience where new and retired attractions are returning!

Universal Partners With Popular Video Game Minecraft for All-New Theme Park Experience

Earlier this morning, Inside The Magic, speculated that yesterday’s cryptic message from Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood hinted at something big coming soon. Many rumors surround the popular video game Minecraft, which would appear somehow within the theme parks. Well, it’s now officially confirmed that Minecraft is instead bringing the Universal parks to your home for an all-new experience.

According to the official Minecraft YouTube channel, the popular and highly demanding video game is teaming up with Universal not only to bring the parks home to you but also to let you relive those beautiful memories of such classic rides based on the iconic Universal IPs such as Back to the Future and Jaws, along with retired attractions like Earthquake: The Big One. The video game also brings out all the classic rides we love and know by allowing its players to walk and visit the theme parks as if they were there.

Per the official Minecraft YouTube channel video description:

Explore an all-new virtual world inspired by Universal Studios theme parks around the world, only here in Minecraft! You’ll start your adventure at the gates of Universal Studios, where Woody Woodpecker will greet you and ask for help restoring the letters on the Universal Studios globe. As you venture forward, you’ll experience rides, shops, minigames, and encounter some of your favorite characters like Shrek, Dracula, King Kong, and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial!

The Popular Video Game Explained

Minecraft is a widely popular sandbox video game that allows players to build and explore virtual worlds made up of blocks. Developed by Mojang Studios, Minecraft offers players endless possibilities for creativity and adventure. Players can gather resources, craft tools, and items, and construct complex structures, from simple houses to elaborate cities.

The game features multiple modes, including Survival mode, where players must gather resources to survive and fend off enemies, and Creative mode, which provides unlimited resources and unrestricted building. Additionally, the video game offers multiplayer options, enabling players to collaborate on projects or compete in various game modes.

With its open-ended gameplay and vibrant community, the game has become a cultural phenomenon enjoyed by millions of players worldwide across multiple platforms, including PCs, consoles, and mobile devices. The most current Minecraft game out right now is the Minecraft Java Edition, which is also the Minecraft Bedrock Edition as well, all wrapped into one with the previous Minecraft Dungeons, also out right now across platforms such as the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Playstation VR, and PC.

A new film is making a debut across theaters in 2025, starring Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, and Matt Berry. Amazing things will be seen in the movie as audiences around the globe are taken through the enchanting video game world of the Minecraft realm. Warner Bros is set to produce the film next year, with news recently that Kate Mckinnon and Jemaine Clement would join the cast.

To play the exciting world of Minecraft and make your way to the Universal theme parks from the comfort of your home, you can click this link here and download the latest version of the game for $39.99, which isn’t bad considering you are paying for the entire platform and the ability to access this new expansion of the Universal Resorts.

Are you excited to visit the Universal theme parks from your home? What are your thoughts on the Minecraft Universal crossover?