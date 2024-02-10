Universal No Longer Silent on Beloved Experience, Confirms Fate of ‘Seuss’ Attraction

Universal Orlando Resort has finally confirmed the fate of one of its Seuss Landing attraction experiences after nearly one year of no word and a complete shutdown.

Universal Finally Reopens Circus McGurkus Cafe Stoo-Pendous in Seuss Landing After a Lengthy Refurbishment

Circus McGurkus Cafe Stoo-pendous in Seuss Landing at Universal Islands of Adventure has been closed for refurbishment since June 2023. Circus McGurkus Cafe Stoo-pendous is a casual dining restaurant in Seuss Landing at Universal’s Islands of Adventure in Orlando, Florida. It has a colorful circus theme and offers indoor seating.

As of this morning, Universal confirmed the reopening date for this attraction experience today, letting fans and guests know that the beloved sit-down experience has finally reopened with some new additions.

🎪 Circus McGurkus Cafe Stoo-Pendous reopened today in Seuss Landing. Here’s a look inside and the menu. Mobile order is now the primary method for ordering food. @UniversalORL pic.twitter.com/7EHLXoyU0C — ThrillGeek (@thrillgeek) February 10, 2024

What’s New?

The transition to primarily mobile ordering is a significant change at Circus McGurkus, similar to the Minion Cafe at Universal Studios Florida. Instead of the traditional cafeteria-style service, guests no longer wait in line to pick up their food. Instead, orders are placed through mobile devices, and the food is delivered directly to the table.

The restaurant now features a new seating area along the back wall with crescent booth seating, replacing the previous beverage counter and Coca-Cola Freestyle station. Artwork from the book adorns the walls behind the new booths, creating a whimsical atmosphere.

Several new statues have been introduced, including a captivating elephant centerpiece. One of the elephant statues holds a flower in its trunk, reminiscent of the beloved story “Horton Hears a Who.”

Circus McGurkus – The Best Seat in the House

Circus McGurkus is a vibrant and whimsical eatery located within Seuss Landing, a themed area in Universal’s Islands of Adventure theme park in Orlando, Florida. The restaurant is inspired by the imaginative world of Dr. Seuss and is named after the fictional circus featured in his classic book, “If I Ran the Circus.”

Circus McGurkus offers guests a playful dining experience with its colorful decor, quirky characters, and fantastical atmosphere. The restaurant features circus-themed elements, including circus tents, colorful banners, and whimsical statues of mythical creatures.

One of the standout features of Circus McGurkus is its interactive dining experience. In the past, guests could enjoy watching live performances by circus performers, including jugglers, acrobats, and stilt walkers, adding to the lively ambiance of the restaurant. Another great experience is watching The High in the Sky Seuss Trolley Train Ride pass inside the restaurant while you enjoy your mail.

The Universal Seuss Landing was part of the opening day lands at Universal Studios Orlando, Florida, in 1999. The Seuss Land has been a huge success over the last 25 years, with no rumors of retheming anytime soon. Not too far from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, this land offers guests a unique experience to enter the world created by the late great Dr. Seuss, where kids of all ages can experience things like One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish, moose juice goose juice cafe, purchase their very own Seuss book to take home, and more Seuss Landing rides.

Are you excited to see this attraction experience finally return to Universal’s Islands of Adventure?