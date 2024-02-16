First Official Look at the Final Season of ‘Stranger Things’

Netflix has shared the first official look at the final season of its most popular television series ever, Stranger Things, which is set to release sometime later this year or, at the earliest, at the beginning of 2025.

Season 5 will be the final season of Stranger Things (2016), consisting of eight episodes. The first episode is titled “The Crawl” and will be one episode shorter than season 4. According to the Duffer brothers, all episodes will be shorter, except for the big finale, which will be “pretty massive.” Most of the main cast is expected to return for season 5, including:

Winona Ryder as Joyce

David Harbour as Hopper

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven

Finn Wolfhard as Mike

Noah Schnapp as Will

Natalia Dyer as Nancy

Sadie Sink as Max

Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas

Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin

Joe Keery as Steve

Priah Ferguson as Erica

The last time anyone got anything new from the Netflix series was the summer of 2022, so it’s been nearly two years since the production studios have given the public and the fanbase anything to go off of – until now. A new photo has surfaced online, giving everyone an official first look at the hit television series. Although it’s not much, it’s still something new!

Natalia Dyer behind the scenes on the final season of ‘STRANGER THINGS’. pic.twitter.com/yvg7BjmKef — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 16, 2024

DiscussingFilm on X, formally Twitter, posted the above image of Hollywood actress Natalia Dyer as Nancy. The picture is ominous and does evoke a feeling of nostalgia and fear of the unknown. Here’s a better look at the picture and the first official look at Stranger Things season five:

The image garnered a massive response from the fanbase, with people divided by either feeling happy about Netflix finally revealing something new from the final season and others feeling sad that the hit series is ending.

Happy and sad at same time pic.twitter.com/ObLH87uvZR — mimicracy (@mimicracyy) February 16, 2024

Getting so excited for this one!! Gonna be sad to see it end tho😂 — CinemaBums (@Cinema_Bums) February 16, 2024

No details or information has been provided besides the image you see above. But the release of this image so early in the year could signal that Netflix realizes just how important this show is and how they messed up by not showing it in its 2024 film and television snapshot video early in January. Not including this show in that video sparked the fanbase to speculate that it might be shelved until 2025 or even 2026.

Stranger Things is one of Netflix’s most popular shows. In 2022, it was the most-streamed TV show in the US, with 52 billion minutes viewed across all four seasons. The show’s fourth season was the most-watched English-language TV series within its first four weeks of release. Stranger Things is a flagship series for Netflix that has received numerous nominations and awards. It has been praised for its acting, soundtrack, directing, writing, and homages to 1980s films.

The highly anticipated release of season 5 has encountered a significant setback due to the labor strikes gripping Hollywood. Originally slated to commence production in May 2023 with a potential release in 2024, the series faced an unexpected halt due to the ongoing work stoppages. Following an extended suspension period, production for the fifth season resumed in January 2024.

Nonetheless, fans are rejoicing globally as Netflix has finally shared some good news with this first official look at the series’ final season. Hopefully, as we get closer to 2025, more images and information will be released about what we can expect from the grand finale of Stranger Things.

What are your thoughts on the image released above? Are you excited for the final season of the show to release soon?