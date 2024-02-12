Oscar Isaac Makes Exciting MCU ‘Moon Knight’ Announcement

Ever since Season 1 of Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight concluded its six-episode run on Disney+ back in 2022, fans have been left to wonder if the show will ever be resurrected for a second season. While we might not have our answer just yet, star Oscar Isaac recently offered a hopeful update about Moon Knight’s future, teasing where he wants to see his character (or rather, characters) go next.

There’s no denying that Moon Knight broke new ground for the MCU when it debuted on Disney’s streamer in March 2022. For one, the series took a bold approach to its comic book source material, delivering a refreshingly unique — and frankly, weird — deep dive into Egyptian mythology, identity, and everything in between.

Leading the Moon Knight ensemble as mild-mannered gift shop employee by day, Steven Grant, and mercenary-turned-moon-god by night, Marc Spector, Isaac certainly did some heavy lifting to prepare for his MCU debut. Ethan Hawke also rounded out the cast as cult leader Arthur Harrow, along with May Calamawy, who played Layla El-Faouly/Scarlet Scarab.

Although the first season of Moon Knight left viewers on a cliffhanger following that major Jake Lockey reveal, Disney+ and Marvel have yet to announce a Season 2, despite audiences’ generally positive responses to the show. And although Isaac didn’t outwardly confirm whether the show was green-lit for new episodes, he did previously tease that “It’s not the last” we’ll see of his character.

Now, fans might finally have more reason to believe that a Moon Knight Season 2 is in the works, thanks to a recent update from Isaac himself.

Speaking on a panel at the Middle East Film and Comic Con event in Abu Dhabi (via @GeekHouseShow on X), the actor expressed his hopes for his MCU future, which would ideally involve “an interesting opportunity with Midnight Suns,” as he wants to see the hero “as part of a team:”

I thought there was an interesting opportunity with Midnight Suns. There’s such interesting characters in there, and now that we’ve set the groundwork with learning who Marc, Steven, Jake are, it could be an interesting opportunity to see him as part of a team and what that dynamic would be. So I think that would be exciting, I think for me, I definitely hope there’s some room to explore that possibility.

قام عضو الحساب وليد حميدان بسؤال نجم مسلسل Moon Knight الفنان Oscar Isaac بمعرض MEFCC في أبو ظبي عن مستقبل Moon Knight حيث جاوب انه يتطلع بأن يكون من ضمن فريق Midnight Sons بمارفل كما أنه تحدث عن مدى اهتمامه بتأدية دور Deathstroke بعالم DC pic.twitter.com/2AnOMF7v7B — Geek House Show (@GeekHouseShow) February 11, 2024

Based on his remarks, it’s clear that Isaac has done his Marvel Comics homework. For those who don’t know, the Order of the Midnight Suns is a group of supernatural protectors, including Blade, Doctor Strange, Ghost Rider, and of course, Moon Knight, among others. The team has yet to be adapted into live-action, but with the MCU’s Multiverse Saga on the not-so-distant horizon, there’s ample opportunity for Marvel to explore this storyline in the future.

It’s also worth noting that Disney has left the door wide open for a Moon Knight Season 2 renewal, even if Isaac’s latest comments were hardly an official confirmation, by any means. His enthusiasm to reprise the title role suggests that Marvel has at least considered the possibility, even if a sophomore season never sees the light of day.

For now, the future of Moon Knight remains a mystery. But with so many movies and TV shows in the pipeline at Marvel Studios, his reappearance seems imminent — and if Oscar Isaac gets his wish, just maybe, Marc Spector, Steven Grant, and Jake Lockey will find themselves as part of a team after all.

