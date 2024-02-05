Old Disney Rule Now in Effect, Written Alert Urgently Cautions Guests

If you are planning on visiting Disneyland, or really, any Disney resort in the future, be aware that 100% privacy is never guaranteed, not even in your hotel room.

When guests go to Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, or any Disney park, they are on camera and being watched from the moment that they arrive to the theme parks. Disney has thousands of cameras set up, even within the darkest areas of their attractions, to ensure that guests are always safe and are not doing anything to harm themselves, the attraction, or other guests. Even when you enter Disneyland, you will have your photo taken before you can even step foot on Main Street, U.S.A.

While the parks are a very public space, many guests book a Disney resort to stay at on their vacation to keep the magic going even while they are not in the parks but expect total privacy within those costly four walls. While Disney cast members will typically not enter your room without permission, they are allowed to.

Disneyland just opened up their newly refurbished Pixar Place Hotel, which is themed to all of the incredible Pixar films that have been created up until now. Guests can walk in and see a giant Luxo ball and Luxo lamp, with Joe from Soul playing piano for guests in the lobby, and Bing Bong from Inside Out giving out hugs and encouraging the imaginations of all around him. The new hotel takes over for Paradise Pier, which matched the now defunct Paradise Pier at Disney California Adventure, the park directly across the way from the resort.

When we entered the newly rethemed rooms, we noticed a few things, including a new do not disturb sign with Mike and Sully from Monsters Inc.

The base of the door hanger reads, “The Pixar Place Hotel and its staff reserve the right to enter your room, even when this sign is displayed, for maintenance, safety, security or any other purpose. The Pixar Place Hotel staff will knock and announce their presence before entering”.

This means that if staff would like to enter your room for any reason that causes concern for the hotel in any way, they are allowed to as long as they simply announce that they are about to enter before they do so, but guests do not have to let them in the room. While this sign is new to Pixar Place Hotel, it is something that guests will read on the base of any of the do-not-enter style signs that guests can place on the outside of the door for privacy.

So, if you are staying at Disney’s Pixar Place Hotel, or any Disney resort, be sure to answer that knock when you hear it, as silence will not keep staff out.

The new Pixar Place hotel actually comes with a few other warnings for guests as well. One of them is located within a tableside Pixar book that guests can read while they are staying at the hotel. In the book, however, guests are alerted that if the book does make it into one of their suitcases, that a $100 charge will also be added to their account. Additionally, it has now been made known that employees in the hotel do have security devices, much like a panic button, on them at all times, in accordance to Anaheim laws and regulations.

Have you ever had Disney staff enter your room suddenly for any reason other than housekeeping? Would this regulation leave you uncomfortable in your Disney hotel room?