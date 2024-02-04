Disney Confirms Panic Buttons for Staff, Threatening Guests Warned

Disney’s newest hotel, Pixar Place, just opened at Disneyland Resort, and with the resort’s opening, we also saw some interesting signage and warnings within the rooms that alert guests against performing threatening behavior.

If you have been in the Disneyland area this week, or if you follow the Disney social media accounts online, you know that this has been a special week for Disney as they have officially transitioned from Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel to Disney’s Pixar Place Hotel. Gone are the days of nautical beach looks and Mickey Mouse holding a surfboard as a bedside table lamp. Now, the hotel celebrates all things Pixar, which makes a lot of sense considering many of the rooms look onto Disney California Adventure, which has transitioned its Paradise Pier land into Pixar Pier.

So, guests looking out of their window can see The Incredicoaster, while characters from the film also appear in their rooms.

The rooms are complete with fun theming, including murals from Coco, Toy Story, Up, Soul, Monsters Inc, and more, and guests can have their very own Luxo lamp on the desk stand and Luxo ball decorated on the bedding and pillows. Guests are also given Pixar-themed postcards to take home, and in the black casing is another warning that guests will see.

On the left side of the holder, we can see a printed note with Pixar characters lining the top.

It reads: Thank you for choosing to stay with us at Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel (let’s choose to ignore that typo!). Anaheim law protects workers for threatening behavior, and in compliance with Chapter 6.101 of Title 6 of the Anaheim Municipal Code, this hotel provides personal security devices to its employees.”

If we take a look at the Anaheim Municipal Code, we can see that “Personal security device” means a portable emergency contact device, including but not limited to a panic button, that signals the hotel worker’s location and that provides direct contact between a hotel worker and a hotel security guard or responsible manager or supervisor designated by a hotel employer to respond to violent or threatening conduct. A personal security device does not include a whistle, noise-maker, alarm bell, or similar device that does not provide direct contact between the hotel worker and the designated security officer.”

The code continues, “hotel employer shall provide a personal security device to each hotel worker assigned to work in a guest room or restroom facility where other hotel workers are not assigned to be present. The personal security device shall be provided at no cost to the hotel worker and shall be maintained in good working order by the hotel employer.

A hotel worker may activate a personal security device whenever a hotel worker reasonably believes that violent or threatening conduct or an emergency is occurring on hotel property and/or in the workplace and in the hotel worker’s presence. Immediately prior to or upon activating the device, the hotel worker may cease work and leave the immediate area of danger to await assistance.

No hotel worker shall be subject to an adverse employment action for activating a personal security device or for ceasing work to await assistance absent clear and convincing evidence that the hotel worker knowingly and intentionally made a false claim of emergency.”

Cast members are not meant to use the panic button in place of 911, but it seems to be a potentially faster route to calling for help, as it is likely the press of a button that would alert other staff.

What is interesting is that during other stays at both Disneyland Hotel and Disney’s Grand Californian Resort, we have never seen this notice, so it appears to be a newer warning to guests.

At the Disney parks worldwide, we have certainly seen an uptick in poor behavior, with guests streaking in the parks, starting bloody fist fights, attempting to bring in firearms, theft, and more. Disney is becoming a lot stricter when it comes to what guests can bring in, and if guests are intentionally breaking the rules for social media content or any other reason, we have seen a lot more guests get trespassed from the parks for breaking the rules, as Mickey Mouse would not approve.

In the same Pixar Place room, guests are warned to not steal one of the books that are placed in the rooms for guests to read about Pixar. The notice tells guests they will be fined $100 if the book is missing upon checkout. With all of these warnings put in place, it seems that Disney is covering their bases, ensuring that guests are fully aware of the rules in place, in hopes that guests will act accordingly.

Pixar Place is a short walk directly into Disney California Adventure, as the hotel now has a pathway and private entrance into the theme park. For Disneyland Park, guests will have to enter the Downtown Disney area of Disneyland Resort, and walk over to the Disneyland Park entrance before they can see Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Do you think that these new “panic button” devices are going to be useful for cast members at Disneyland?