Hideo Kojima Shares Candid ‘Moon Knight’ Review: “Such A Pathetic And Unattractive Oscar Isaac”

While “pathetic” and “unattractive” might not be adjectives that come to mind when thinking of actor Oscar Isaac, Japanese video game designer Hideo Kojima, best known for creating “Metal Gear Solid,” seems to think otherwise — at least, when it comes to his leading role in Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight series.

When Season 1 of Marvel’s Moon Knight arrived on Disney+ in March 2022, it became clear right off the bat that this was one of the studio’s most experimental projects to date. Tackling convoluted themes of identity while tying in elements of Egyptian mythology, Moon Knight introduced a whole new set of heroes to the MCU in a refreshingly weird way.

Directed by Mohamed Diab and starring Oscar Isaac, Moon Knight follows mild-mannered gift shop employee Steven Grant as he begins experiencing strange blackouts, during which he finds himself at the center of a dangerous conspiracy when cult leader Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) comes into the picture.

Steven comes to realize that he’s actually the alter-ego of his true self, Marc Spector, who just so happens to be the human host of Khonshu (F. Murray Abraham), the Heliopolis god of the moon. As Arthur’s cult of disciples leads him to the god Ammit, Steven and Marc have to work together to save the world from inevitable doom, with a little help from Layla El-Faouly (May Calamawy).

Moon Knight fared generally well with audiences upon its Disney+ premiere, but so far, there’s been no word on whether or not a second season is in the works. Isaac has previously expressed his interest in reprising his role, but with the MCU in somewhat of a crisis mode at the moment, it’s uncertain if President Kevin Feige will want to move forward with new episodes.

Until then, however, Moon Knight seems to have found an unlikely fan in Hideo Kojima.

Kojima recently took to X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) to share his glowing review of Moon Knight after finally watching the first season on Disney+. While he had many positive things to say about the show, he was especially fond of Isaac’s Steven Grant, saying, “I had never imagined such a pathetic and unattractive Oscar Isaac,” before claiming it had perfect casting.

I have always wanted to watch “Moon Knight” because I am a fan of Oscar Isaac, but I held out until the BD-box came out. I joined Disney Plus to watch the documentary, so I immediately watched the first episode. What a surprise! This is so original! The artwork, the world, the direction, the pacing! It’s unlike any hero movie I’ve ever seen. Above all, the main character, Stephen, is lonely and weak. I had never imagined such a pathetic and unattractive Oscar Isaac. But this is the good thing. Oscar Isaac succeeds in taking on this difficult role. Excellent casting. I am looking forward to seeing more.

This is certainly high praise coming from someone like Hideo Kojima, who has hit video games like “Snatcher,” “Policenauts,” and “Death Stranding” under his belt. And he’s certainly not wrong in his assessment of Moon Knight, as it is a wholly original addition to the MCU, unlike anything else.

From CGI hippo gods to a lengthy cupcake van chase sequence, there’s no denying that Moon Knight was pretty “out there” for an MCU project. Plus, it does take some excellent writing (the show’s head writer was Jeremy Slater, after all) to make someone like Oscar Isaac look, as Kojima put it, ugly and “weak.”

Will a ‘Moon Knight’ Season 2 Ever Happen?

As mentioned, a Moon Knight Season 2 isn’t in development at the moment. However, after this ringing endorsement from Kojima, Disney, and Marvel might finally reconsider giving the show a second chance.

The door is certainly open for Oscar Isaac’s character to pop up in the Multiverse Saga, but until then, all we can do is cross our fingers for more Steven Grant, Marc Spector, and, potentially, Jake Lockey adventures down the line.

