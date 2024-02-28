Disney World Stage Engulfed in Smoke, Guests Evacuated

Walt Disney World Resort guests were quickly evacuated when the Fantasmic! arena suddenly went up in smoke on Sunday. Disney cast members did not state the reasoning for the emergency decision, but the show performed normally the day after the incident.

Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is the only currently operating version of the beloved nighttime spectacular. Disneyland Park halted performances last year after the Maleficent animatronic went up in flames, forcing guests to flee from the Rivers of America. The pricey animatronic was destroyed, but miraculously, no one was hurt. Disneyland Resort will premiere a reimagined version of Fantasmic! on May 24, 2024, more than a year after the fateful blaze.

The Walt Disney Company paused pyrotechnic effects worldwide following the fire, including those used in Walt Disney World Resort’s Fantasmic!. After thorough inspections, special effects trickled back into the Disney parks, with some of the last returning to World of Color at Disney California Adventure Park last fall.

Walt Disney World Resort guest and TikToker @streamingthemagic filmed the moment when Sunday’s Fantasmic! performance suddenly ended:

@streamingthemagic Tonight’s Fantasmic Show at Disney World was shut down mid performance and the show after was cancelled 2/24/24 ♬ original sound – Streaming The Magic

The Evil Queen stepped on stage at the clip’s start, with only a few words of her “magic mirror” line playing before the stage darkened. She was visible in the shadows briefly but quickly rushed off stage and disappeared in a fog of smoke.

“Uh oh,” a guest said.

Seconds later, a pre-recorded message alerted guests to a temporary Fantasmic! delay:

“Good evening, and may I have your attention, please? Due to unforeseen circumstances, this performance of Fantasmic! has been stopped. We hope to continue the show if circumstances permit and we’ll update you as soon as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience.”

The smoke/fog intensified after Disney cast members started spraying water all over the stage.

The TikToker explained that the show was officially canceled after the video cut off, and Disney Park guests were forced to leave the Hollywood Hills Amphitheater. According to the My Disney Experience app, the later showing of Fantasmic! was also canceled.

Disney cast members didn’t explain the reason for Fantasmic! ’s sudden halt. It could’ve been anything from a broken lift to a pyrotechnic error or even a performer issue.

Whatever happened may have canceled both shows on Sunday, but it didn’t impact any further performances. According to the My Disney Experience app, the show operated normally on Monday evening, a day after the interrupted Fantasmic!.

What is Fantasmic!?

Mickey’s wonderful dream turns into a nightmare when villains take over his imagination! Join Elsa, Moana, and other beloved Disney characters as they help Mickey Mouse fight Maleficent over control of his mind.

Walt Disney World Resort changed Fantasmic! in 2022, updating some scenes for the first time in decades. Moana and Queen Elsa joined the cast alongside beloved characters from Mulan (1998), Pocahontas (1995), Aladdin (1992), The Little Mermaid (1989), The Lion King (1994), and Beauty and the Beast (1991).

Check Walt Disney World Resort’s website for Fantasmic! showtimes and dining package availability.

Has a show ended early during your visit to Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.