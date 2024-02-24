Obscene, Racy Trend Takes Over Disney World

The Central Florida Disney parks are busier than ever, with millions of guests visiting Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney Springs each year. With so many diverse visitors, culture clashes are unavoidable–but in a rare moment of unity this week, a dress code debate united hundreds of Walt Disney World Resort fans from different backgrounds.

Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort’s dress codes gained virality in 2022 when a TikTok trend encouraged wearing inappropriate clothing to the Disney theme parks to receive free shirts. So many guests attempted this “hack” that Disney cast members stopped issuing free clothing vouchers, instead forcing guests to purchase replacements or return to their lodging to change.

Though the dress code trend eventually died down, one Disney fashion trend is everlasting: matching tee shirts. Families, couples, and friends wear custom-made shirts commemorating bachelorette parties, romantic celebrations, family reunions, or even just their exciting vacations to The Most Magical Place on Earth.

Whether matching Disney shirts make you roll your eyes or get out your vinyl cutter, it’s unarguable that they’re an integral part of Disney Park culture. Though most guests enjoy seeing others’ creativity, one popular couple’s shirt combination ignites fury in the hearts of many Walt Disney World Resort fans.

Etsy seller MarriedWithMickeyTee is one of hundreds of unofficial Disney merchandise shops selling “I Wanted the D” and “I Gave Her the D” shirts for romantic partners. The “D” is most commonly represented in the Disney font, serving as an innuendo for the sexual interpretation of the letter “D.”

Anyone who’s ever visited Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort has seen these shirts, but many Disney Parks fans have had enough. Hundreds congregated on Reddit this week to discuss their thoughts on the vulgar tees.

“I think they’re not just tacky… but also extremely weird and gross,” u/nobody9327 wrote. “You’re at a family theme park where there’s children everywhere of all ages and you’re wearing a shirt that has an inappropriate innuendo on it? Like come on….”

“I don’t really think that’s the type of humor we need in the parks,” said u/nevets4433. “It’s just tacky and juvenile.”

Some equated the behavior to grooming. u/NoTimeForThisToday called guests wearing the “D” shirts “borderline child predators.” “Forcing other people to participate in your sexual/kink things (ie wearing a shirt like that to WDW) really is suspect behavior,” u/Travelgrrl agreed.

Others recalled similarly inappropriate slogans they’d spotted on Walt Disney World Resort guests’ clothing.

“I saw a couple once that had matching shirts that I was stunned they weren’t stopped for. The wife had one that just said ‘I have a great a**’ and his said ‘I love my wife’s a**,’” u/BigMax wrote. “… I’m not uptight, but come on, this is Disney, it’s kid heaven, what could they possibly have been thinking? There are a million clever ways to make shirts, I don’t get why people have to make weird jokes like that.”

Walt Disney World Resort’s dress code doesn’t explicitly ban these shirts but prohibits “clothing with objectionable material, including obscene language or graphics.” Disney cast members can interpret this policy as they wish, so if you’re uncertain about a vacation outfit… It’s best to choose something else.

Should Walt Disney World Resort’s dress code ban these shirts? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

