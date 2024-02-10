Disney Allegedly Bans Celebrities From Its Parks After Cheating Scandal

Disney has allegedly banned two of its former well-known employees from Disney World, Disneyland, and other Disney property following their infamous cheating scandal.

In a recent episode of the iHeart Radio podcast “Amy and T.J.”, former news anchor T.J. Holmes shared that he and his co-host Amy Robach are not “allowed on the park’s grounds anymore.”

Related: Beloved Actor John Stamos Banned From Disney World Property

This revelation comes just over a year after the pair were axed from their positions on GMA3. Both Holmes and Roach had been temporarily suspended the previous December when it was revealed that they had been having an affair since March 2022.

During this time, Holmes was married to attorney Marilee Fiebig, with whom he shares a daughter. Robach was also married to former Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue. Both have since denied rumors of infidelity.

Holmes and Robach had worked for ABC – which is owned by The Walt Disney Company – for two years prior to their dismissal.

While Holmes wasn’t entirely sure if their ban from the parks was still in place, he said, “We will check. Last we checked, we weren’t.”

Related: Ariana Grande Takes Over Universal Studios, Breaks Park Rules

He made the admission after former Bachelor star Matt James shared plans to attend the Disney 5K at Walt Disney World Resort. Holmes responded that while he would love to come and support his friend, he doubted that it would be possible.

Holmes and Robach aren’t the first celebrities to be banned from Disney’s theme parks. Last year, actress Rebel Wilson was banned for 30 days after taking a photo in the bathroom of Disneyland’s infamously private Club 33, while singer Grace Jones was allegedly “banned from all Disney properties” for life after removing her top during a performance at Walt Disney World’s House of Blues.

Do you know anybody who’s been banned from a popular theme park? Share your story with us in the comments!