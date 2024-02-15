Travel Advisories Now in Effect for Multiple Disney Locations

The United States State Department has some travel advisories for a few Disney destinations and locations that you should be aware of if you plan on venturing out to these locations.

Current Travel Advisories Active for Disney Locations

It should be noted that although the following locations are home to one or more Disney theme parks, these travel advisories in place are not specific to the Disney Parks located around the globe and are instead related to Disney’s other vacation destinations, like Adventures by Disney, Disney Hotels, and the National Geographic Expeditions by Disney.

With that out of the way, the U.S. State Department issues travel advisories to provide information about the safety and security conditions in countries worldwide. These advisories help U.S. citizens make informed decisions about traveling abroad.

The advisories range from Level 1 (Exercise Normal Precautions) to Level 4 (Do Not Travel), with each level indicating the perceived risk level for travelers. Factors that may influence the issuance of a travel advisory include crime rates, civil unrest, natural disasters, terrorism threats, and health concerns.

Additionally, the State Department may issue specific advisories for regions within a country if there are localized risks. Travelers are encouraged to review these advisories before planning their trips and take appropriate precautions to ensure their safety abroad. Let’s see which Disney locations have advisories.

Disney Travel Advisories in Place Right Now – Level 1 – Exercise Normal Precautions

This level indicates that travelers should exercise normal precautions when visiting the country or region. It suggests that there are no significant safety or security concerns for travelers.

Argentina

Australia

Austria

Cambodia

Canada

Czech Republic

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Japan

New Zealand

Norway

Palau

Poland

Portugal

Rwanda

Slovakia

Switzerland

Vietnam

Level 2 – Exercise Increased Caution

This level suggests that travelers should exercise increased caution when visiting the country or region due to certain risks, such as crime, terrorism, civil unrest, or health concerns. It advises travelers to be aware of their surroundings and take precautions to stay safe.

Antarctica

The Bahamas — Crime

Belgium — Terrorism

Costa Rica — Crime

Ecuador — Civil unrest, crime, and kidnapping

France — Terrorism and civil unrest

Germany — Terrorism

Hong Kong — Arbitrary enforcement of local laws

Italy — Terrorism

Laos — Crime, civil unrest, and unexploded bombs

Netherlands — Terrorism

Peru — Crime, civil unrest, and the possibility of kidnapping

South Africa — Crime and civil unrest

Spain — Terrorism and civil unrest

Tanzania — Crime, terrorism, and targeting of LGBTI persons

United Kingdom — Terrorism

Level 3 – Reconsider Travel

This level advises travelers to reconsider travel to the country or region due to significant safety or security concerns. High crime rates, civil unrest, terrorism threats, or natural disasters may contribute to this advisory level. Travelers are urged to carefully assess the risks before deciding to travel.

Baja California and Jalisco, Mexico — Crime and kidnapping

Egypt — Terrorism, military zones, and the Embassy’s limited ability to assist dual national U.S.-Egyptian citizens who are arrested or detained

Israel — Terrorism and civil unrest

Mainland China (Shanghai) — Arbitrary enforcement of local laws, including concerning exit bans and the risk of wrongful detentions

Uganda — Crime, terrorism, and anti-LGBTQI+ legislation

West Bank — Terrorism and civil unrest

Level 4 – Do Not Travel – No Disney Locations In Effect

This level advises against all travel to the country or region due to high safety or security risks. Conditions such as widespread violence, terrorism, civil unrest, or severe health risks may prompt this advisory level. Travelers are discouraged from visiting areas with a Level 4 advisory due to the extreme dangers.

The Department of State recommends that U.S. citizens refrain from visiting the country or depart immediately when conditions permit.” Thankfully, none of the Disney Destinations presently fall within this category.

Before embarking on their journey to any Disney destination or location, it is imperative for Disney guests to consistently monitor the U.S. State Department travel advisory website for regular updates. Given the dynamic nature of global events, staying informed about potential safety and security concerns in the destination country or region is crucial for ensuring a smooth and secure travel experience.

Regularly checking the travel advisories lets guests stay abreast of emerging risks, such as civil unrest, natural disasters, or health-related issues, and make well-informed travel plans.