Disney Files New Permit for Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Project in Florida

Disney has filed a permit regarding the closure of its incredible yet controversial Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster in Orlando, Florida.

A new permit has been filed for Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster as the ride undergoes significant maintenance during its refurbishment at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. According to Wdwmagic, the permit for the project has been filed with Adena Corporation.

Adena has collaborated and been involved with other Disney roller coasters like TRON Lightcycle / Run, as well as the recent EPCOT transformation. Nothing major is expected to change during the ride’s refurbishment despite multiple reports of safety concerns mounting over the last year.

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster closed for refurbishment for a significant portion of 2023 as well, originally leading many to believe that The Walt Disney Company was dropping the Aerosmith theming entirely. This has been an incredibly popular rumor within the Disney theme park community, stemming from multiple lawsuits being filed against band frontman Steven Tyler.

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster closed at the start of 2024 for its extensive and lengthy refurbishment. The thrill ride officially shut down on January 7 and is not expected to return until “summer 2024,” meaning guests will have to go without this legendary roller coaster for four months at the very least and almost nine months at the most. Disney’s Hollywood Studios feels quite empty without Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, and the crowds reflect this closure, with wait times for other attractions like The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror and Slinky Dog Dash spiking for the last few weeks.

Regardless, Disney’s Hollywood Studios is an excellent place to visit if you are looking for thrilling rides and immersive entertainment, with the park featuring the stunning Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge as well as other areas like Toy Story Land. The park is a great place for families, providing guests of all ages something fun to do and explore, whether it’s catching the nighttime performance of Fantasmic! or dining in a delicious 50s-inspired restaurant.

