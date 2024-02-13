Costumed Disney Character Screams, Runs From Guests

Entertainment cast members take the magic of Disney movies and television offscreen, immersing Disney Parks guests in worlds they’d previously only imagined. To maintain the highest possible level of immersion, Disney characters are bound to strict rules when “on stage” at Walt Disney World Resort.

Behind every Disney character is a person with a life full of unique challenges and successes. Even the most talented actors and actresses are bound to make mistakes. While Disney characters can be fired for serious infractions, like harming a guest or removing their costume “head” in front of families, imperfections are more common than you might think.

Related: How Long Have Minnie Mouse and Mickey Mouse Been Married?

This month, a former Disney character performer shared the story of breaking one of Disney’s “biggest no-nos” while playing Mrs. Incredible. Melanie (@magicalgirlmelanie on TikTok) explained that she was working at a Magic Kingdom dance party when the incident occurred.

“I did this shift so often that I would be lying if I said I didn’t just phone it in sometimes,” Melanie said. “For one thing, it got so dark, and the vision was so bad in my costume. Sometimes, I would just stand there dancing with my eyes closed.”

The former Disney cast member said many character performers had favorite dance party DJs–one of whom was working that night.

“One night, I was standing up by the stage, and we’d been doing all of our interactive elements,” she continued. “Then [the DJ] goes, ‘Everybody throw your hands up!’ So, you know, Mrs. Incredible throws her hands up.”

The issue arose when the DJ told guests to scream on the count of three.

“When I say I let out a guttural scream inside the character costume,” Melanie recalled. “I mean, that’s rule number one, right? Everyone knows that the Disney characters with the heads, they don’t talk, and they definitely shouldn’t be screaming out of them. I immediately realized what I had done.”

In a panic, the Disney character performer “booked it in the opposite direction,” running away from any confused guests. Thanks to the loud music, no one heard her–at least no one concerned enough to report the incident.

“I didn’t get in trouble or anything, but I felt like my life flashed before my eyes,” Melanie concluded.

Have you visited Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort? In the comments, tell Inside the Magic about your most memorable experience with Disney Characters.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks experience. No two experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.