Sorry Folks, Universal Will Not Open This Park Today

Thanks to the chilly weather hitting central Florida this weekend, Universal Orlando Resort will not open up Volcano Bay Park today.

Universal Orlando Resort Shuts Down Volcano Bay Ahead of Inclement Weather

Yesterday afternoon, Universal announced that they would once again be closing down Volcano Bay due to the chilly, inclement weather in the area.

🌧️ ❄️ Weather Update ❄️ 🌧️

Universal Volcano Bay will be closed on Saturday, January 20 and Sunday, January 21, due to inclement weather. For park updates, please call 407-817-8317 or stay tuned to Universal Orlando’s social channels. — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) January 19, 2024

This makes another weekend when Universal’s water park, Volcano Bay, closes down due to the harsh, cold weather around Florida this time of year.

Coldest weather of the season will roll into Central Florida overnight https://t.co/pS5jBEJ5Vo — Rafael Carrero 🇺🇸 🇵🇷 (@RafaelCarrero2) January 20, 2024

Information Bites: Universal’s Water Theme Park

Universal’s Volcano Bay is a tropical-themed water park within the Universal Orlando Resort in Orlando, Florida. Volcano Bay is designed to transport visitors to a fictional, idyllic Pacific island, the Waturi. The park’s centerpiece is the towering Krakatau volcano, the backdrop for many attractions.

Krakatau, the park’s central volcano, features a stunning waterfall by day and a mesmerizing display of lava-inspired lighting by night. The volcano is not just a scenic element but also houses some of the park’s attractions.

The park offers a variety of water attractions, including thrilling water slides, a lazy river, a wave pool, and a multi-directional wave pool called the Waturi Beach. Some notable slides include the Krakatau Aqua Coaster, Ko’okiri Body Plunge, and the Taniwha Tubes.

Volcano Bay utilizes a virtual queue system called TapuTapu. This wearable device allows visitors to reserve their spot in line for attractions, eliminating the need to wait in long lines physically. Guests can enhance their experience by renting private cabanas with amenities like concierge service, complimentary snacks, and a refrigerator. Premium seating options are also available for a more comfortable and shaded space.

This water park is part of the Universal Orlando Resort, and admission is typically included in Universal’s park-to-park tickets. Visitors can access the water park from the other Universal theme parks, Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure, via dedicated walkways or shuttle buses.

