Universal Orlando Ending Multiple Experiences for Good

Universal Orlando Resort is ending several experiences this year, starting this month. Here’s what you need to know.

Universal Orlando Is Getting Rid of THESE Experiences

Many new things are coming to Universal Orlando Resort in 2024 and 2025. DreamsWork land is currently under construction, with the opening date set for sometime in the next 11 months. Meanwhile, not too far away from the parks, Epic Universe is rapidly being built, with that opening date set between May and June of next year. But some things are getting removed from the parks, including some entertainment experiences within the parks. Here’s what you need to know.

Over at Universal Studios Florida, a little show called Sing It! A Cappella has come to an end. Embark on a melodic journey with Sing It! as it graced Delancey Street in the New York section of Universal Studios Florida, hosting numerous daily performances. The harmonious collaboration of multiple singers breathed life into the surroundings, infusing an electric atmosphere in this park realm. Unfortunately, the curtains have closed on Sing It!, and as of now, there are no details about its successor.

Sadly, another live entertainment show offered at Universal Studios Florida, just outside of Mel’s Drive-In, is ending this month.

Take a step back in time with Drive-In and Dance, the nostalgic 50s-inspired spectacle nestled in the Hollywood section of the park. However, brace yourselves, as this retro journey is set to bid farewell permanently during the last week of January. Hurry and savor the charm of their performance in front of Mel’s Drive-In before the curtains fall for the last time, marking their final act on January 26.

Exciting shifts in the entertainment landscape at Universal Studios Florida are underway, with notable changes on the horizon. The beloved Ragtime Gals, renowned for their performances in Race Through New York starring Jimmy Fallon, are rumored to embrace a seasonal schedule at the attraction shortly. Additionally, speculation surrounds the imminent conclusion of the Gabby meet and greet, accompanied by a dance party—an expected transition as the eagerly anticipated DreamWorks Land is poised to unfold its wonders in 2024.

Venturing into Islands of Adventure brings news of change, as the lively atmosphere pirates and the vibrant citizens of Port of Entry bid their farewell this month. The winds of transformation are sweeping through, reshaping the dynamic atmosphere of this unique park corner. In a previous update, we shared that the enchanting baby triceratops meet and greet in Jurassic Park ended last month, marking the end of an era. Stay tuned for the next chapter in the evolving tapestry of experiences at Islands of Adventure.

Inside The Magic has attempted to reach out to Universal Destination & Experiences for comment on these experiences ending—no comment yet from the theme park giant.