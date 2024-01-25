Universal Adding Disney-Inspired Experience to Theme Park

Universal Orlando Resort (UOR) will soon add a Disney-inspired attraction experience to one of its theme parks.

New, ‘Monster Makeover Boutique,’ Coming Soon to Universal Studios Florida

Universal Orlando Resort is set to offer you that unique opportunity through an upcoming Monster Makeover experience. Situated in the Hollywood section of Universal Studios Florida, this novel monster boutique will be housed within the 5 & 10, serving as the exit point for Universal Orlando’s Horror Make-Up Show and The Bourne Stuntacular.

Transforming an old stockroom into the Monster Makeover space, the store’s registers have been relocated to craft an entrance reminiscent of a red carpet affair. Above the door, a Monster Makeover marquee, accompanied by distinctive lighting, now beckons visitors with the promise to “Become the monster!” Drawing parallels with the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at Walt Disney World Resort, this experience is poised to provide a similar transformative encounter.

Something new coming to the Five & Dime at Universal Studios Florida: Monster Makeover. pic.twitter.com/KmAPJSFc9I — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) January 24, 2024

To signal its imminent arrival, a “Coming Soon” sign graces the entrance of Monster Makeover. At the same time, the wordmark for Monster Makeover mirrors the lettering style found in Universal Orlando’s Horror Make-Up Show logo. The stage is set for a thrilling and monstrous makeover experience at Universal Orlando Resort.

Embark on a journey into the realm of Universal’s “Monster Makeovers,” where the bounds of your imagination are set free. Nestled within a former stockroom at Five & Dime, this venue exudes an ambiance reminiscent of a red carpet event, complete with a distinctive marquee. It seems more than just a space—it is a haven for total transformations into iconic movie monsters.

Here, skilled employees are poised to intricately shape the metamorphosis, guiding guests through a process that embodies their chosen monster personas. The setting promises not just a makeover but a meticulously crafted and entertaining experience, making Universal’s “Monster Makeovers” a destination for those seeking a fun and one-of-a-kind transformation.

Universal seems to be taking a page out of the House of Mouse book, as Walt Disney World has something similar called the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique. Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique is a royal salon at Disney World that transforms children ages 3–12 into princesses and knights. Children can choose from various characters, including princes, princesses, pirates, knights, heroes, and heroines.

With UOR aiming more towards adults, one can imagine that the new Monsters boutique will likely attract children and adults seeking to become their favorite Universal Monster. With the removal of the former Monsters Cafe, guests were clamoring for something related to the Dark Universe, Universal’s Monsters universe, which will also be an entirely new land at Epic Universe, Universal’s latest theme park coming in 2025.

Stay tuned to Inside The Magic as more information and details are released in the coming months on this exciting new experience coming soon to Universal Orlando Resort.