Major Snow Storms Will Affect Disney World, Vacations Delayed

Walt Disney World Resort has not been immune to the effects of winter weather that has swept across the nation and will continue to move through this weekend.

If you’ve been living in the northern portion of the U.S., you’ve likely felt the effects of the winter snowstorms that have made their way through the area. The Buffalo Bills were forced to postpone their NFL playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers this past weekend to Monday as New York declared a state of emergency for the storm, and the winter weather isn’t over yet.

As a matter of fact, looking toward the end of this week and into the weekend, there are certain areas– including the state of New York– that are expected to get more than five inches of snow. As we look towards this weekend, even Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort will be affected by the winter weather, but in a different way.

WFTV reported earlier this week that there were hundreds of delays at Orlando International Airport (MCO) due to the poor weather conditions, both with thunderstorms in Florida and with snow storms in the northeast. According to the report, more than 400 flights were delayed on just Tuesday alone as airlines braced for the winter storms and made further arrangements to get passengers either to Orlando or home safely.

With hundreds of flights delayed, many guests who were visiting Walt Disney World Resort were forced to find a hotel until their flight could be rescheduled. Others who were trying to come into Orlando, of course, were faced with their own difficulties.

“First time my kids are flying and we are on our third delay,” user @Malk1 said on X (formerly Twitter). “Been at the airport for 10 hours and will be lucky to get to our hotel by midnight, if out flight even takes off so our first day at Disney is going to be a disaster.”

As we look ahead to this weekend, which already has more winter storms in the forecast for certain areas of the country, it is being advised that you plan ahead and arrive at the airport early for your flights.

Though it will not snow in Orlando this weekend, the temperatures are expected to get rather cold. The high on Saturday is 56 degrees, and the low is 38 degrees. The high on Sunday is 55 degrees, and the low is 37 degrees.

With the cold temperatures moving in, we shouldn’t expect major effects at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom, other than guests bundling up and potentially not taking a ride on Test Track. However, Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park will remain closed for several days as the cold temperatures continue through this week.

Orlando International Airport has not issued a statement on potential effects for this weekend at this time.

Inside the Magic will keep you updated on the latest developments happening at Walt Disney World Resort, including closures and much more.