Disneyland Ride Comes to a Screeching Halt

Disneyland Resort guests were slammed into a metal lap bar in Mickey’s Toontown when the theme park’s Who Framed Roger Rabbit? (1988) ride came to a screeching halt.

Unlike most Disney Park attraction breakdowns, Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin stopped suddenly instead of coming to a slow standstill. The Disneyland Park dark ride was suddenly illuminated with light as stunned guests looked for an explanation.

Alexa Lepp (@magicalmomentswithalexa) was filming herself and another guest on the Roger Rabbit ride when the incident occurred. She captured the pairs’ reaction in a video posted to TikTok on December 26:

Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin’s vehicles appeared to be operating normally, spinning guests around in the world of the iconic animated character. As the guests’ car whipped around a corner, it suddenly stopped, lurching them toward the metal lap bar. At the same time, the attraction’s lights came on, and the music stopped.

The women were visibly shaken initially but quickly laughed off the incident. It appears that no one was injured during the ride breakdown.

Set pieces from the ride continued moving for a moment but eventually stopped. On the ride intercom, a Disney cast member told guests to remain seated during the breakdown.

Eventually, all guests were evacuated from Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin. According to the Disneyland Resort app, the attraction is down as of the publication of this article–however, it’s unlikely to be related to last month’s sudden breakdown. Dark rides frequently close temporarily, whether caused by mechanical failures or guests dropping items onto the tracks.

More on the Who Framed Roger Rabbit? Ride

Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin opened in Disneyland Park’s Toontown area in 1996. Tokyo Disneyland is the only other Disney park with a version of this zany dark ride. Over the years, Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin has undergone extensive refurbishment but remains one of Disneyland Resort’s most frequently closed attractions.

“With the recent return of the Toon Patrol Weasels to Mickey’s Toontown, Jessica Rabbit has decided it’s time to throw her fedora into the ring by starting her own private investigative service,” the official Disney ride description reads. “Catch a ride in a taxi and follow Roger Rabbit and Benny the Cab as they try to help Jessica Rabbit put a stop to the diabolical plans of the villainous Weasels. But beware—the Weasels are pouring slippery toon-melting Dip in the paths of passing vehicles—including yours! Is this the end of the line for you and the gang? Don’t count on it!”

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.