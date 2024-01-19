Report: Magic Kingdom Land To Be Axed, Major Change Coming

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a highly-anticipated attraction set to replace Splash Mountain, is making waves at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort with a significant update in its opening date, and there are other major updates that could come along with it.

Disney World, famously known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” encompasses four theme parks – Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park – along with Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park (currently closed), Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park, and the bustling Disney Springs shopping and dining district.

The spotlight currently shines on the upcoming Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which takes guests on a musical journey inspired by the beloved story and characters from the fan-favorite film, The Princess and the Frog (2009). Picking up where the film left off, visitors will join Princess Tiana, Naveen, and the jazz-loving alligator Louis on an adventure through the bayou as they prepare to host a one-of-a-kind Mardi Gras celebration where everyone is welcome. Along the way, guests will encounter familiar faces, make new friends, and traverse the bayou while grooving to original music inspired by songs from the film, all while being immersed in the next chapter of Tiana’s story.

Originally tagged for a “late 2024” debut, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure has been updated to simply “2024.” Recent rumors have suggested that Disney might be gearing up to open the attraction as early as September, further fueling the excitement. Additionally, the DVC Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Resort is also scheduled to open in the “late 2024” timeframe.

With Tiana’s Bayou Adventure set to open later this year, there have been multiple reports that Frontierland as we know it could be axed to make way for a split-style land that would incorporate New Orleans Square into the picture. Disney World insiders have speculated that the company may be set to go “all-in” with Princess and the Frog, bringing New Orleans Square to Magic Kingdom, essentially splitting Frontierland in half and creating a new land.

But it doesn’t stop there: Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is just the beginning.

Disney will host the D23 Expo this coming August in Anaheim. Since the previous D23 Expo back in 2022, we have waited to see what might be “Beyond Big Thunder Mountain.” All the teasers thrown out by Disney could soon turn into real announcements.

Why? The expectation is that once Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is completed– along with the New Orleans Square addition, should that happen– Disney will begin to clear land and make way for an all-new land in the Disney World theme park. As for what that land will be, it’s anyone’s guess.

With the overarching belief being that Disney will incorporate Encanto and Indiana Jones into Disney’s Animal Kingdom, it would seem more likely that Coco or Disney Villains– the other two ideas tossed out during the presentation nearly two years ago– could take over this space. It’s also entirely possible that Disney has something new up its sleeve that hasn’t even been teased as of yet.

Right now, there are more questions than answers. However, we expect that many of the unknowns that Disney park fans currently face will soon be met with responses and exciting announcements.

