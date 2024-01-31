Rare Disney Attraction Revived After 8 Years

Disneyland Resort guests now have an opportunity to enjoy a rare experience that many believed they’d never see.

When visiting Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, it’s easy to think about the “mainstays” that have to be experienced each and every time you visit. Iconic attractions like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise, and Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland Park, as well as Radiator Springs, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure inside Avengers Campus, and The Incredicoaster at Disney California Adventure are some of the most popular offerings, but that’s not all there is to offer.

Just recently, Disneyland celebrated the opening of the Pixar Place Hotel at Disneyland Resort. One of the most exciting offerings for the hotel? An exclusive character meet and greet with Bing Bong from Pixar’s Inside Out (2015).

For those who don’t remember, Bing Bong was a beloved imaginary friend of Riley in Inside Out. In the end, he sacrificed himself so that both Joy and Sadness could make it back to Headquarters. Though the character was left in the memory dump, he is now very much alive through this new attraction. The attraction is now open, and Bing Bong is out and about meeting guests for what is certainly a rare experience.

That’s not all the hotel has to offer. The 15-story high-rise overlooking Disney California Adventure Park boasts comfortable and contemporary guest rooms that celebrate the artistry of Pixar Animation Studios, new dining options by Great Maple, a relaxing rooftop pool area and play court, a renovated fitness center, and more. Character artwork, concept renderings, and more are displayed throughout the hotel, celebrating beloved films such as Finding Nemo, Inside Out, and Soul.

“At Pixar, our mission is to tell great stories. And nothing is more exciting than when we see those stories come to life in Disney parks. Pixar Place Hotel at the Disneyland Resort is the perfect example; it’s like walking into a world of Pixar,” says Pete Docter, Chief Creative Officer at Pixar Animation Studios. “It’s truly immersive, and we’re thrilled to have collaborated with Walt Disney Imagineering to make such an experience possible for guests.”

Another exciting development for Disneyland Resort came from President Ken Potrock, who teased that they are looking to “turbocharge expansion” over the coming years.

“We are looking to turbocharge expansion at Disneyland Resort over the coming years, and the transformation of Pixar Place Hotel is a demonstration of how we’re creating high-quality guest experiences infused with our most popular stories.”

While nothing has been confirmed, many fans have always wondered if there could be a third gate at Disneyland. While the current land space is not ideal for this kind of expansion, Disney has announced other expansions, including World of Pandora and another ride in Avengers Campus.

What do you think about the expansions coming to Disneyland Resort? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!