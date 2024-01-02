Netflix Purges Over 200 Titles in New Year, Hundreds of Movies and Shows Gone

In with the old and out with the new is usually the motto of a new year, right?

Each month, we get to see Netflix, the streaming king, add multiple movie and show titles to the platform, while taking others away.

Netflix regularly removes movie and TV show titles from its platform each month due to various reasons related to licensing agreements, content contracts, and viewer engagement. The streaming service negotiates licensing deals with content creators, studios, and distributors for a limited period. When these contracts expire or are not renewed, the titles are removed from the platform.

Additionally, Netflix analyzes viewer data and removes titles that may not be performing well or are not attracting enough viewership. This dynamic content rotation allows Netflix to make room for new releases, maintain a fresh and diverse content library, and manage costs associated with licensing fees.

This month, 145 movies and TV shows will be removed from the platform entirely in the United States as well as United Kingdom, making room for others to join.

What is leaving Netflix in January

First, let’s look at what you need to binge before it poofs away on Netflix forever, as stated by The Independent. As we mentioned, this month, around 214 titles will be leaving the platform, which is quite a large amount compared to previous counts. Many of these films were gone as of January 1st, however, there are still over 100 titles that you can still binge before losing it forever.

Movies Leaving Netflix

January 1

Acrimony – UK

The Adjustment Bureau – US

The Adventures of Tintin – US

The Age of Adaline – US

The Age of Innocence – UK

American Beauty – US

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues – US

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy – US

Astro Boy – US

Backdraft – US

The Bank Job – UK

A Beautiful Mind – US

Bridget Jones’s Baby – UK

Bridget Jones’s Diary – UK

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason – UK

Captain Phillips – US

Casper – US

Catch Me If You Can – US

Chloe – US

Christmas Wedding Planner

Christmas with a View

Cinderella Man – US

Conan the Barbarian (2011) – US

Couples Retreat – US

Crank – US

Crank 2: High Voltage – US

Daddy Day Camp – UK

The Divergent Series: Allegiant – Part 1 – UK

Donnie Brasco – US

Drag Me to Hell – US

Dragnet – US

The Eagle – US

8 Mile – US

The Electric Horseman – US

Fall of the Krays – UK

Fast Times at Ridgemont High – US

Field of Dreams – US

The Fighter – US

The Firm (1993) – US

Friends with Benefits – US

Full Out 2: You Got This!

Gamer – US

Get Him to the Greek – US

Gladiator – US

Godzilla vs Kong – US

Godzilla: King of the Monsters – US

Good Burger – UK

The Great Waldo Pepper – US

Green Zone – US

Halloween (2007) – UK

The Heartbreak Kid (2007) – UK

Hulk – US

I Am Jonas (Netflix Original)

Incarnate – US

The Interpreter – US

Jaws – US

Jaws: The Revenge – US

Jaws 2 – US

Jaws 3 – US

The Jerk – US

The Karate Kid (1984) – US

The Karate Kid Part II – US

The Kill Team – US

Kung Fu Panda – US

Labyrinth – UK

Land of the Lost – US

The Last Castle – UK

Last Vegas – US

Live Up to Your Name – US

Lost In Translation – US

Love Actually – US

Madea’s Family Reunion – US

Maid in Manhattan – UK

Megamind – US

Merku Thodarchi Malai

Midnight Run – US

Midway – US

Mission: Impossible – US

Mission: Impossible II – US

Mission: Impossible III – US

Mom and Dad – UK

The Money Pit – US

Mr Bean’s Holiday – US

The Mummy (2017) – US

The Ninth Gate – UK

No Country for Old Men – UK

Nocturnal Animals – US

Non-Stop – US

Obsessed – US

Power Rangers (2017) – UK

Prom Night (2008) – US

Public Enemies – US

Puriyatha Puthir

The Raid – UK

The Raid 2

Rise of the Krays – UK

The Road to El Dorado – US

Robin Hood (2010) – US

Role Models – US

Runaway Bride – US

Running Man – US

Safe (2012) – US

Safe House – US

Sanju

Saving Private Ryan – US

Scarface (1983) – US

The Sentinel (1977) – US

Snitch – US

The Social Network – US

Spy Game – US

State of Play – US

The Sweetest Thing – US

Taramani

Ted 2 – US

They Shall Not Grow Old – US

This Is the End – US

The Truman Show – UK

2012 – US

Two Weeks to a Stronger Core – US

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Tough Love – UK

U-571 – US

The Uninvited – UK

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

War – UK

War of the Worlds – US

Warrior – UK

Watchmen – UK

A Wedding for Christmas – UK

Werewolves Within – UK

White Christmas – US

Wind River – US

Woody Woodpecker – US

Wrong Turn (2003) – UK

Year One – US

Zone 414 – US

January 2

A Call to Spy – US

Hellboy (2004) – UK

January 3

The Gentlemen – UK

January 4

Colors of Love – UK

Drive – UK

January 5

Redemption of a Rogue – UK

10 Minutes Gone – US

January 6

BlacKkKlansman – US

Deadly Cut – UK

Get Out – US

Ma – US

Profile – UK

12 Mighty Orphans – UK

7 January

Komola Rocket

Next Enti?

This Little Love of Mine

January 8

Is Love Enough? Sir

January 11

The Colony – US

Departures – UK

Paranormal Activity – UK

January 12

Very Big Shot

January 13

Baazaar

Spy Kids – US

Spy Kids 3: Game Over – US

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams – US

January 14

Maiden

January 15

Ali – UK

Bros: After the Screaming Stops – UK

The Client – UK

Dancer – UK

The Doll – US

The Doll 2

Don’t Say a Word – UK

Don’t Tell a Soul – UK

Echcharikkai – UK

JFK – UK

Liam Gallagher: As It Was – UK

Paycheck – UK

Runaway Jury – UK

The Terminal – UK

Uncharted – US

Under Seige – UK

Wish You

Wolf Alice: On the Road – UK

January 16

Feast of the Seven Fishes – US

The First Monday in May – UK

A Monster Calls – US

The Take – US

Umma – US

January 17

The Square (2013) – US (Netflix Original)

January 20

Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage – US (Netflix Original)

Sightless – US

January 23

Just Love – US

The Killing of a Sacred Deer – US

January 25

Begin Again – US

Mi Obra Maestra – US

January 27

Hotel Transylvania – US

January 26

Goyo: The Boy General – US

January 28

Nathicharami – US

January 29

Close Enemies – US (Netflix Original)

Journey to Greenland – US (Netflix Original)

January 31

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi – US

Baby Mama – US

The Bling Ring – US

Call Me by Your Name – US

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2 – US

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs: Season 1 – US

Eat Pray Love – US

Forgetting Sarah Marshall – US

La La Land – US

TV Shows Leaving Netflix

January 1

The Bride of Habaek – UK

Love Life – UK

The Mindy Project – US

24 Hours in A&E – UK

January 2

Because This Is My First Life – UK

Betty en NY – UK

Deep Water – UK

Live Up to Your Name – UK

Running Man – UK

January 5

Cuckoo – UK

January 11

When Heroes Fly (Netflix Original)

January 16

El Vato – UK (Netflix Original)

January 19

Crazy, Lovely, Cool – US

January 20

The Real World season 28 – US

Stand-Up Comedy Leaving Netflix

January 1

Jeff Dunham: Unhinged in Hollywood

Kids Titles Leaving Netflix

January 1

Dragons: Dawn of the Dragon Racers

DreamWorks Happy Holidays from Madagascar

DreamWorks Holiday Classics – UK

DreamWorks How to Train Your Dragon Legends

DreamWorks Kung Fu Panda Awesome Secrets – US

DreamWorks Short Stories – UK

DreamWorks Shrek’s Swamp Stories – US

DreamWorks Spooky Stories

DreamWorks Spooky Stories: Volume 2 – US

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir – UK

Morphle – UK

Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet

Rainbow Rangers season two

Talking Tom and Friends – UK

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy – US

While the service is saying goodbye to a lot of films and shows, Netflix is bringing in multiple movies from series like Jurassic Park and Meet the Parents.

More on Netflix

Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph, Netflix initially started as a DVD rental-by-mail service, allowing customers to rent DVDs online and have them delivered to their homes—an innovative alternative to traditional video rental stores.

The company gained fast popularity and disrupted the industry. In 2007, Netflix introduced its streaming service, a game-changer that allowed subscribers to instantly watch movies and TV shows on their computers. This shift marked a pivotal moment, leading to the gradual phasing out of the DVD-by-mail service, and sparking the likes of Disney+, Hulu, Max, Paramount+, Peacock, or any other streaming service subscription.

Netflix ventured into content production in 2013 with the release of the now controversial House of Cards, followed by hits like Orange Is the New Black and Stranger Things. The global expansion of its streaming service turned Netflix into a major entertainment industry player, influencing how people consume content.

With over 262 million subscribers worldwide, Netflix’s vast library, personalized recommendations, and original content have positioned it as a leader in the streaming industry, reshaping entertainment consumption habits. The company’s focus on original content, exemplified by successful series like Tim Burton’s Wednesday and Shonda Rhimes’ Bridgerton, plays a pivotal role in attracting and retaining subscribers.

Netflix has recently raised its prices in the U.S., U.K. and France. In the U.S., ads ($6.99) and Standard plans ($15.49) will stay the same, while Basic will now be $11.99 and Premium $22.99. Additionally, password crackdowns have been implemented.

What movies or shows are you sad to see leave Netflix this month?