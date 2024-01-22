Mario and Donkey Kong Return in Trailer for New Installment

Mario and Donkey Kong are back in a crossover spinoff adventure!

When it comes to keeping the Mario franchise alive, the super-powered plumber isn’t one to rest on his laurels. And with the 3D-animated box office “super-smash” hit The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) in the rearview, he has to find new ways to keep fans entertained.

Or maybe even old ways.

Following the traditional side-scrolling platform adventure Super Mario Bros. Wonder (2023), which was released for Nintendo Switch last year, is Mario vs. Donkey Kong (2024), a remake of the Game Boy Advance’s 2004 crossover spinoff of the same name.

Related: Live-Action ‘Mario’ Movie Could Give Animated Hit a Run for Its Money

If you haven’t already guessed, the game reunites the titular characters, who’ve had a complicated relationship since the platform game Donkey Kong (1981), in which the beloved ape — his first-ever appearance (and Mario’s) — is portrayed as a barrel-hurling villain.

But in the platform game Donkey Kong Jr. (1982), the plumber is the main antagonist. Since then, they’ve become good guys and Nintendo mascots, although their rivalry is revisited in the new film, in which they’re voiced by Chris Pratt (Mario) and Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong).

Now, they’re set to go at it again in Mario vs. Donkey Kong. Check out the trailer below:

Related: “Go Watch the Movie, Then We Can Talk”, Chris Pratt Claps Back at ‘Mario’ Haters

The game will keep fans of Mario and Donkey Kong happy for a while, although there’s no word on the sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie going into production anytime soon, so you may have to revisit some other classic Nintendo games once you’ve beaten this one.

Per Nintendo.co.uk, here’s the description for the upcoming game:

The age-old rivalry that heated up on Game Boy Advance reignites in Mario vs. Donkey Kong on Nintendo Switch. Featuring all-new graphics, solve all kinds of puzzles and test your platforming smarts as you try to recover the stolen Mini-Marios. Donkey Kong wanted the hot new Mini-Mario toy, but they’re all sold out. So he’s broken into the factory where they’re made and stolen the lot! It’s up to Mario to chase after Donkey Kong and recover the toys. Stages full of puzzles are awaiting Mario. Progress through each stage by using the key to open the locked door containing a Mini-Mario. Examine your surroundings closely, use your wits to figure out the best route, and unleash your platforming skills to overcome obstacles and recover each of the stolen toys. Pass a controller to another player to have them lend a hand in local co-op. Enlisting the help of a friend or family member might shed some light on new routes through tricky levels!

The game will be released on Nintendo Switch on February 16, 2024.

Check out the official trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie below:

Related: Nintendo Retired Super Mario To Make Way for Princess Peach

The film stars Chris Pratt (Mario), Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Charlie Day (Luigi), Jack Black (Bowser), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), Fred Armisen (Cranky Kong), Kevin Michael Richardson (Kamek), Sebastian Maniscalo (Foreman Spike), Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong), and Khary Payton (The Penguin King).

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now available to watch at home.

Will you be buying Mario vs. Donkey Kong? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!