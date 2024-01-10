Personal Details Revealed in Jason Momoa Divorce Filing

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023) star Jason Momoa and ex-wife Lisa Bonet made their divorce official this week, according to ET. The pair initially announced their breakup in January 2022, but Bonet’s legal filing revealed they split much earlier.

Momoa and Bonet began their relationship in 2005 and married in 2017. The Cosby Show legend filed for divorce from her husband on Monday, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their separation. Though the pair announced their breakup just two years ago, Bonet claims they separated on their third wedding anniversary, October 7, 2020.

After Momoa announced the end of their relationship, rumors swirled that Aquaman (2018) costar Amber Heard was behind it. No sources back up this claim, and both Bonet and Momoa publicly stated that they’re “still family.”

“The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived,” their now-deleted 2022 joint statement read. “We free each other to be who we are learning to become. Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our children.”

“We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty,” the former couple continued on the Justice League (2017) star’s Instagram.

In the filing, Bonet asked that neither she nor Momoa receive spousal support and that both take control of their separate property assets and debt. She additionally asked for joint legal and physical custody of their children, Lola Iolani, 16, and Nakoa-Wolf, 15.

According to TMZ, Bonet and Momoa have already settled their divorce. Neither the A Different World actress nor the Fast X star have publicly shared statements since the legal end of their marriage.

Bonet shares another adult child, Zoë Kravitz, with musician Lenny Kravitz. The pair married in 1987 and subsequently divorced amicably in 1993. Kravitz hasn’t commented publicly on her mother and stepfather’s divorce.

