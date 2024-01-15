Iconic Actress “Open” To Replacing Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega has quickly become an iconic figure in Hollywood in her own right, but she’s reportedly being replaced in one popular project.

Actress Jenna Ortega is making big waves in the world of Hollywood, getting ready to begin filming on Wednesday Season 2, as she returns to the role of Wednesday Addams and will star in Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice 2 (2024) later this year. Ortega will also star alongside Martin Freeman in the drama Miller’s Girl (2024), which is set to be released in theaters on January 26, 2024.

With such a busy schedule, the actress has had to turn down certain projects, including a major blockbuster.

Ortega reportedly had to turn down Paramount Pictures for Scream 7 due to her busy schedule. Though she starred in Scream (2022) and Scream VI (2023) alongside Melissa Barrera (Samantha Carpenter) as Tara Carpenter, the company made the decision to move on from Barrera after controversial postings on social media. With Ortega and Barrera stepping away from the franchise, Scream will have to look in a different direction for its next installment.

In steps franchise icon Neve Campbell.

After Neve Campbell did not star in Scream VI due to contract disputes, the actress recently revealed in an interview with Variety that she is open to returning to the franchise “under the right circumstances.”

“I honestly don’t have no idea what their plans are,” she said. “I know a lot has gone on around it, and I’m sure they’re spinning a little bit at the moment…These movies mean a lot to us, and they mean a lot to the fans. I go to these conventions sometimes, and I meet the fans, and they’re frantic about these films. They love them. These films mean a lot to them and these characters mean a lot to them. So even for their sake, I would love to see it continue.”

It would be interesting to see the franchise continue with Neve Campbell rejoining Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers), perhaps working together to unmask a new Ghostface killer on the loose.

As far as what’s next for Jenna Ortega, it all starts this spring. Ortega will begin filming Wednesday Season 2 in Ireland in the spring. The second season of the popular Netflix show will likely not be released until next year, but there are some rumors that it could be released in two parts, with the first part dropping on the streaming platform later this year. Of course, this has not been confirmed by Netflix.

