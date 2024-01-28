Disney Character Tells Guests To Shut Up

An annoyed Walt Disney World Resort guest resorted to desperate measures to beg fellow Annual Passholders to stop ruining their favorite ride. Like many Disney Parks fans, the Passholder was frustrated by frequent visitors reciting the Ghost Host pre-show spiel on The Haunted Mansion and devised a creative solution.

On The Haunted Mansion attraction at Magic Kingdom Park, the Ghost Host welcomes guests to the Stretching Room. He narrates as the paintings lower to reveal ominous death scenes and informs guests that the chamber has “no windows and no doors.” How will you find a way out? Well, there’s always his way…

Tomasina Tatterson shared this video from the Stretching Room on TikTok. “Even our Ghost Host is tired of hearing people repeat him!” she wrote:

The spiel starts normally until the Ghost Host goes off-script. “Excuse me, can you please not recite everything I say? I know you’re an Annual Passholder who comes here every day, but we have new guests here who don’t need you to ruin my show. Please be respectful and be quiet. Now, where was I…”

Of course, Tatterson manipulated the video and added the extra script herself.

“I mean it needed [to] be said!” she wrote. “You can’t spell Passholder without a hole.”

Commenters empathized with her frustration.

“Just like an Annual Passholder to ruin it for newbies,” said @honestchick2042.

“Locals are the worst part of Disneyland,” @tzkelley agreed.

Though it’s fun to talk along when you know a ride pre-show by heart, it can ruin the experience for other guests. It’s important to remember that no matter how often you visit Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort, there’s always someone experiencing the magic for the first time just feet away.

Have you ever noticed guests speaking along to ride pre-shows? Would you call them out? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.