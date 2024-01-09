Fans Riot, Andrew Garfield Replaced for ‘Frankenstein’ Remake: “The Downgrade Is Insane”

Fan-favorite The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) alum Andrew Garfield recently confirmed that he would be stepping away from Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein (2025), a spin on Mary Shelley’s classic 19th-century gothic horror. And suffice it to say, fans aren’t too happy about his replacement.

Related: Andrew Garfield Confidently Speaks Out on ‘Spider-Man’: “If You Don’t Love Me, It’s Your Loss”

Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming Netflix adaptation, Frankenstein, recently underwent a pretty significant shake-up behind the scenes after losing one of its leading men, Andrew Garfield. Per Variety, the “Tick, Tick… Boom!” (2021) star departed the Netflix project due to strike-related scheduling conflicts, where he was supposed to play The Monster himself opposite Oscar Isaac’s Victor Frankenstein.

However, as first reported by Showbiz 411, Australian actor Jacob Elordi will now replace Garfield as the half-stitched creation of Dr. Frankenstein. Coming off the success of Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla (2023) and, more recently, his role in director Emerald Fennell’s buzzy Saltburn (2023), there’s no denying that it’s been a big year for Elordi. His casting in Frankenstein proves that the Euphoria alum has no intent to slow down anytime soon, with his agents seemingly capitalizing on the mass internet hype he’s garnered in recent months — and wisely so.

Related: Guillermo Del Toro Releases New Update on ‘Frankenstein’

Along with Oscar Isaac, Elordi joins the previously announced ensemble of indie horror starlet Mia Goth and Christoph Waltz, as well as Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley, and Christian Convery, who were also added to the call sheet following Netflix’s official announcement (via X) Sunday evening:

Jacob Elordi Oscar Isaac Christoph Waltz Mia Goth Felix Kammerer Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein is coming soon to Netflix.

Jacob Elordi

Oscar Isaac

Christoph Waltz

Mia Goth

Felix Kammerer Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein is coming soon to Netflix. — Netflix (@netflix) January 8, 2024

Although Elordi is generally a well-liked figure in Hollywood, many were quick to point out Garfield’s glaring absence from the cast list, with user @mcrkrokosmos98 replying to Netflix’s post with a passionate plea for Garfield to return:

WE WANTED ANDREW!!!

Similar sentiments surrounding Garfield’s departure from Frankenstein were echoed in the comments, with @thescarlet_din writing, “How could you do this to me?”

How could you do this to me ANDREW GARFIELD COME BACK AND SAVE ME

How could you do this to me😭😭😭 ANDREW GARFIELD COME BACK AND SAVE ME — Tommy (@thescarlet_din) January 8, 2024

Meanwhile, this individual shared their sole condition for accepting Garfield’s surprise exit from the horror project: The Amazing Spider-Man 3, which isn’t officially in production, but could easily happen given the positive reception to Garfield’s Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021):

I’d accept the scheduling conflicts only if andrew is working in The amazing Spider-man 3

I'd accept the scheduling conflicts only if andrew is working in The amazing Spider-man 3 😣😞 — 💤 (@Danteakbar_) January 8, 2024

And Marvel scooper @MyTimeToShineH made their opinion very clear on Frankenstein swapping Garfield for Elordi, claiming that this re-casting is a “huge downgrade” for the film:

The downgrade is insane

The downgrade is insane https://t.co/JOJF4Q5wFj — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) January 8, 2024

For now, not much is known about Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein other than the fact that production is set to begin this Spring. Del Toro’s take on the classic horror tale has been in the works for some time, and with such a stacked cast, it’s bound to be a commercial and critical hit for Netflix. Getting the opportunity to play the most iconic of Hollywood monsters would be a massive honor for any actor working today and could give Elordi the perfect chance to show off his versatility as a performer, marking his first foray into horror.

It’s worth noting that many are still looking forward to seeing Jacob Elordi step into the role of Frankenstein despite all the internet chatter, as he is, without a doubt, one of the most in-demand actors at the moment. Andrew Garfield fans certainly have a right to be upset after learning of his departure from the movie, which comes as an even bigger blow knowing that he’s been attached to Frankenstein since October of last year. But instead of any real animosity toward the Saltburn star, these social media users seem more disappointed than anything.

Here’s hoping Frankenstein can live up to viewers’ very high expectations.

What do you think of Frankenstein bringing Jacob Elordi on board? Is he a solid pick to play The Monster, or should the production have waited for Andrew Garfield? Chime off in the comments below!