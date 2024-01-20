Guests Beg Disney World to Restore Original Attraction

The Walt Disney World Resort is home to several icons of the theme park industry, but many rides and attractions are scheduled for major refurbs and re-imaginings. However, should some things just be left alone?

Test Track 3.0 was one of the many projects announced at 2023’s Destination D23, and the popular EPCOT ride is scheduled to get a major makeover. As hard as it might be for some to part with the TRON-inspired look that currently fills the attraction, many Disney World fans are taking to social media pleading for Disney to restore the ride to its former glory.

A recent post on r/DisneyWorld asked Disney fans how they would rework or reimagine Test Track 3.0, and the response had more to do with the former attraction than any vision of the future.

Original Test Track for a Disney World Comeback

The original post asked Disney World Redditors, “You are put in charge of Test Track 3.0, how do you reimagine it?” Although there were some who made a few modern suggestions, such as adding the Muppets to the ride, most were focused on pulling things back to the original design of the attraction.

u/BowTie1989 lays it out plainly when they write,

“Just bring back the original. The test done in the Queue, the preshow video that shows the tests you’ll be doing, the wrecked SUV as you round the corner as you realize the crash test is next. Bring back the hot and cold chambers, and the erosion tests. It was a damn near perfect ride, and they absolutely gutted it. Made the queue as bland as it can possibly be, and and large chunks of the ride are actually empty. The downhill portion where they used to have the cobblestones, the hot and cold chambers, the erosion tests. They took them out and replaced it with basically nothing. All people ever wanted with figment, is to bring back the original ride. I think that’s that way to go with Test Track as well.”

Further down, u/halfmoon-rising agrees with the idea for Disney to return to the original. The user writes,

“Honestly they ruined test track with the revamp in my opinion. It used to be so cool, like an actual test facility. Now it feels too futuristic and really takes away from the original idea for the ride. I miss original test track.”

While it’s easy for many (if not most) fans to want to see original concepts return to the Disney Parks, there are still several fans that understand the reality of the situation that comes with reworking attractions. u/Ok_Acanthocephala101 takes a more level-headed approach to the question when they add,

“I would blend the two. There are elements of both that I like. I like the design your own car and a bit of the futuristic look, but they stripped it a bit too much. I would bring back the cold and hot room and make that more old school. Then have a “let’s test this car on the roads for the future” and keep the road part futuristic looking (cause I like the element of designing cars of the future). But I would have it back to the old crash test element.” Related: Construction Plans Filed For Apparent Site of “EPCOT’s Future World Hotel”

Although we can’t really know how much the Walt Disney Company pays attention to Reddit threads, it’s clear that there is a very vocal audience willing to share what they’d like to see out of such a popular attraction. As the saying goes, gotta give the people what they want.

How would you change the upcoming Test Track 3.0? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!