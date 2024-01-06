Disney World Park To Experience Delay, Will Affect All Guests

EPCOT Disney World park will have a delay in opening today through tomorrow, affecting all guests looking to visit the theme park this weekend.

EPCOT at Disney World to Experience Rope-Drop Delay Through Weekend

In light of the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend race events, there will be a postponement in the opening hours for EPCOT today and tomorrow.

Commencing on January 6 and 7, 2024, EPCOT will unveil its gates at 10 a.m., offering Early Entry privileges to Walt Disney World Resort hotel guests starting at 9:30 a.m. The park will gracefully conclude its operations at 9 p.m. on both days. Your patience is appreciated as we adjust our schedule to accommodate the exciting events during the Marathon Weekend.

The delay in opening will directly affect anyone and everyone looking to visit the theme park today and tomorrow morning. Be sure to check your My Disney Experience mobile application, which will give you updates on timeframes and anything else about the theme parks at Disney World.

As for the rest of the theme parks, here are the official opening and closing times for Disney World through tomorrow:

Magic Kingdom

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Saturday: 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For those wondering about the marathon above, the Walt Disney World Marathon is a 26.2-mile race held annually in Bay Lake, Florida, by runDisney.

According to the official runDisney website,

Embark on an enchanting adventure alongside Mickey Mouse and his pals as you conquer each magical mile with determination and joy. The course is not just a route; it’s a journey filled with character and uplifting moments.

Over a weekend of festivities, challenge yourself with four unique races and two exhilarating challenges, and find inspiration at every twist and turn along the course. At runDisney, witness dreams coming true as you weave through a magical experience beyond just running – a celebration of resilience, camaraderie, and the magic of achieving your goals.

You can visit the official Walt Disney World Resort website for information on theme park hours. You can also visit the official runDisney website to learn more about the Marathon Weekend 2024 at Disney World.