Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World

Disney World Park To Experience Delay, Will Affect All Guests

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Emmanuel Detres
A person running inside of Disney World with the Spaceship Earth ball from EPCOT to the left.

Credit: Inside The Magic

EPCOT Disney World park will have a delay in opening today through tomorrow, affecting all guests looking to visit the theme park this weekend.

A little girl looking up at Spaceship Earth inside of EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort.
Credit: Inside The Magic

EPCOT at Disney World to Experience Rope-Drop Delay Through Weekend

In light of the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend race events, there will be a postponement in the opening hours for EPCOT today and tomorrow.

Commencing on January 6 and 7, 2024, EPCOT will unveil its gates at 10 a.m., offering Early Entry privileges to Walt Disney World Resort hotel guests starting at 9:30 a.m. The park will gracefully conclude its operations at 9 p.m. on both days. Your patience is appreciated as we adjust our schedule to accommodate the exciting events during the Marathon Weekend.

The delay in opening will directly affect anyone and everyone looking to visit the theme park today and tomorrow morning. Be sure to check your My Disney Experience mobile application, which will give you updates on timeframes and anything else about the theme parks at Disney World.

Spaceship Earth in EPCOT at Disney World.
Credit: Lee (myfrozenlife), Flickr

As for the rest of the theme parks, here are the official opening and closing times for Disney World through tomorrow:

Magic Kingdom

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Sunday: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Saturday: 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For those wondering about the marathon above, the Walt Disney World Marathon is a 26.2-mile race held annually in Bay Lake, Florida, by runDisney.

Spaceship Earth at EPCOT inside Walt Disney World Resort
Credit: Disney

According to the official runDisney website,
Embark on an enchanting adventure alongside Mickey Mouse and his pals as you conquer each magical mile with determination and joy. The course is not just a route; it’s a journey filled with character and uplifting moments.

Over a weekend of festivities, challenge yourself with four unique races and two exhilarating challenges, and find inspiration at every twist and turn along the course. At runDisney, witness dreams coming true as you weave through a magical experience beyond just running – a celebration of resilience, camaraderie, and the magic of achieving your goals.

You can visit the official Walt Disney World Resort website for information on theme park hours. You can also visit the official runDisney website to learn more about the Marathon Weekend 2024 at Disney World.

in Walt Disney World

Tagged:EpcotrunDisneyWalt Disney World Resort

Emmanuel Detres

Since first stepping inside the Magic Kingdom at nine years old, I knew I was destined to be a theme Park enthusiast. Although I consider myself a theme Park junkie, I still have much to learn and discover about Disney. Universal Orlando Resort has my heart; being an Annual Passholder means visiting my favorite places on Earth when possible! When I’m not writing about Disney, Universal, or entertainment news, you’ll find me cruising on my motorcycle, hiking throughout my local metro parks, or spending quality time with my girlfriend, family, or friends.

Comments Off on Disney World Park To Experience Delay, Will Affect All Guests