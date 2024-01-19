Disneyland Security Dog Aggressive Toward Service Animal

A Disneyland Resort guest spoke out online this week after a negative experience with their service dog at the security checkpoint.

Service animal advocate Genny visited Disneyland Resort with their service dog, Ripley. Having taken Ripley to Walt Disney World Resort many times, they expected a similar experience at the Southern California Disney parks. While Genny told Inside the Magic that Disneyland Resort “had some of the best [service dog] handling inside the parks I’ve ever experienced,” getting into the Disney parks was the problem.

In a TikTok video, Genny (@pride.and.poodles) explained that public transportation dropped them off at a different entrance than they needed to use with Ripley.

A muzzled detection dog immediately appeared aggressive, and the handler reportedly “grabbed and yanked” their leash before yelling at Genny to use a different entrance.

“They walked me past the detection dog area while fighting the flow of traffic, which was honestly kind of scary,” Genny said.

After they successfully went through security, Disney cast members escorted Genny and Ripley away from the detection dogs. Though they didn’t see the aggressive dog again, Genny noticed that other detection dogs were often distracted by Ripley. Some cast members even acted as shields to conceal Ripley from them. Luckily, Ripley wasn’t bothered by the unwanted attention.

Ahead of Disneyland Resort’s recently announced main entrance reconstruction, Inside the Magic asked Genny how the Disney park could improve service dog handlers’ security experiences.

“Absolutely better training on their detection dogs,” she said. “The big issue with [Disenyland] and CA with the detection dogs is the way we are funneled. Being forced to go within 5-10 feet of them exposes the lack of training. In [Disney World] the detection dogs just kind of float around the guest paths, so it’s way easier to avoid them.”

The pair still enjoyed their visit to Disneyland Resort. Genny remarked that every ride had plenty of clean kennels for Ripley and that some services inside the theme parks were better than Walt Disney World Resort’s.

While adorable videos of service animals meeting Disney characters often go viral, it’s important to remember that these are only brief snapshots of their break time. Service animals are constantly alert and shouldn’t be distracted. Whether at Disneyland Resort or your local grocery store, never call out to or try to touch a service dog.

Have you used any accessibility services at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, or Downtown Disney? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.