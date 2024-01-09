Disney World Finally Changes Unpopular Rule, Effective Today

As of today, Park Hopping has finally returned to normal at Walt Disney Word.

Back before Walt Disney World Resort closed down for COVID-19 in 2020, any guest with a Park Hopper ticket had the ability to jump from park to park at any time of day.

Once the parks reopened, there was an initial period where Park Hopping wasn’t available at all. When Disney finally restored the service in 2021, a new caveat was that guests could only Park Hop after 2 p.m. Until that time, they were required to only visit the park for which they had made a reservation that day – and they were required to visit that park before beginning to Park Hop.

These restrictions weren’t overly popular, with the majority of Disney World guests preferring the flexibility offered by the pre-pandemic version of Park Hopping. That’s why parkgoers were overjoyed when Disney announced in October 2023 that Park Hopping would return to its former state, as of January 9.

Now, that day has finally come. From today, Walt Disney World Resort guests can finally visit another theme park at any time during its operating hours.

This only applies to guest with dated Park Hopper tickets and Annual Passholders visiting on a “good to go” day (AKA a day that doesn’t require a reservation). When a reservation is required, guests will be able to start Park Hopping any time after visiting their first park.

The only possible restriction is a park hitting capacity before you get a chance to “hop” over. However, the odds of this happening are extremely slim unless you visit on a special occasion (such as Magic Kingdom on its 50th anniversary) or a holiday (like Christmas Day or New Year’s Day).

Park Hopping costs extra for non-Passholders but has long been considered one of Disney’s most worthwhile perks. While a standard one-day ticket starts at $109, a Park Hopper ticket starts at $187. Those hoping to visit multiple parks in a day can also purchase a multi-park Genie+ pass, giving them the ability to book Lightning Lanes for attractions across Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom.

Are you excited to get back to Park Hopping? Let us know in the comments!