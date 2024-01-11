Disney Seeks Patent for ‘Safer’ Entertainment Following Shocking Data

After shocking data revealed some unfortunate circumstances with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Disney seeks to create safer entertainment for its guests and the state of Florida.

Disney Files New Patent for Safer Entertainment Displays

Walt Disney World (WDW) has many entertainment options for guests. From fireworks shows to laser night displays throughout its parks. Disney World first incorporated laser light displays in the late 1980s. One notable early use was during the “SpectroMagic” parade at the Magic Kingdom, which debuted in 1991 and featured illuminated floats with intricate laser effects. Over the years, Disney has continued to integrate laser technology into various nighttime shows and attractions, enhancing the overall entertainment experience for visitors.

Since introducing the laser light displays at its theme parks, Disney has ensured that such entertainment options were deemed safe for the public and the state of Florida, notably the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Orlando International Airport (MCO) is just 25 minutes from Disney World, meaning planes fly by the Resort occasionally. Like the White House and the U.S. Capitol, Disney World in Orlando, Florida, holds a special designation as a permanent no-fly zone or a permanent Temporary Flight Restrictions space.

Recently, the House of Mouse filed for a new patent that seeks to create safer laser light displays throughout the Resort after a new report from the FAA revealed the shocking number of times lasers disrupted plane operations last year.

According to FAA data, in 2023, nearly 12,000 recorded laser incidents involving pilots were recorded. It’s worth noting that most of these incidents apply laser pointers, with theme park operators significantly contributing to these cases. However, recognizing the need for improvement, Disney actively explores opportunities to enhance laser safety.

The patent outlines a system by Disney that utilizes live aircraft data to accurately ascertain the exact location of relevant aircraft near outdoor laser shows. This aircraft positioning information is then processed to assess whether the lasers should be terminated to ensure the safety of pilots.

Disney asserts that implementing such a system would enhance pilot safety and enable a more flexible approach to laser light shows. Presently, operators must manually assess whether an aircraft poses a safety risk for laser use. As seen in shows like Happily Ever After (pictured below), this cautious approach limits laser usage to instances where they can be safely terminated against a building, ensuring no threat to aircraft. The proposed system aims to automate this process, providing a more dynamic and secure environment for laser displays.

With the successful implementation of a secure tracking system, Disney could revolutionize its laser displays, introducing more dynamic and engaging visuals while maintaining a commitment to aircraft safety.

This advancement would liberate Disney from the current constraint of terminating lasers on buildings, allowing for a more creative and expansive display without compromising the well-being of pilots.

Inside The Magic did attempt to reach out to Disney for further comment on this matter but did not get any reply.