Disney World Bookings Temporarily Paused This Weekend, off Limits to All Guests

Walt Disney World Resort is temporarily restricting new bookings this weekend.

It’s rare to find an opportunity when theme parks don’t want to take your money, but that’s exactly what’s happening for several hours on Sunday.

According to a notice posted on the Walt Disney World Resort website, guests will be unable to book trips from 11 p.m. ET on Sunday (January 7) to 3 a.m. ET on Monday (January 8) due to “routine maintenance.”

From 11:00pm ET Sunday, Jan. 7 until approximately 3:00am ET Monday, Jan. 8, we will be performing routine maintenance on our Walt Disney World Resort booking systems. During this time, Walt Disney World Resort tickets and reservations will be unavailable to book or modify. We appreciate your patience.

Guests will not only be unable to book new Disney theme park tickets or trips, but they’ll also be unable to arrange or change existing reservations during this timeframe. Fortunately, most guests on the East Coast will be unaffected by the outage (unless you’re a New Yorker struck by a 1 a.m urge to book your next Disney vacation, in which case, we recommend holding onto that dream until the morning).

However, those located in other timezones may want to take note to avoid disappointment or confusion when you go to book your trip.

Walt Disney World currently has multiple vacation package offers to tempt in new guests for 2024. Not only is there a free Disney Dining Plan offer for those with a Disney+ subscription, but there’s a discount of up to 35% off stays over five nights, Annual Passholder spring discounts, and Florida resident discounts for any locals hoping to arrange a trip over the spring or summer.

As of January 9, Disney World is also introducing a massive change for guests visiting its parks. From Tuesday, those with dated tickets will no longer need to make a reservation to visit Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, or Animal Kingdom. Instead, you simply need to choose a start date for your dated tickets. Guests with Park Hopper tickets will also be able to go from park to park before the current 2 p.m. restriction time.

For Annual Passholders, reservations will still be needed to visit parks on select days. However, Disney World will also declare certain days “good-to-go days” – AKA those that don’t require a reservation – from January 11.

Are you planning any Disney trips for 2024? Let us know in the comments!