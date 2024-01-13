Disney Park Finally Confirms Fan-Favorite Bar Is Never Reopening

Four years after it first closed, Tokyo Disney Resort has finally confirmed that the fan-favorite bar Magellan’s Lounge is, well, closed. Permanently.

Like the rest of Tokyo Disney Resort, Magellan’s Lounge initially closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in February 2020. While Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea reopened later that year, the bar – a fine dining lounge at Tokyo DisneySea inspired by “the ambience [sic] of the golden age of exploration” – remained closed.

Despite being listed as temporarily closed online (the Tokyo Disney Resort website still lists its closure as “2020/7/1 – TBD”), guests had grown increasingly concerned that Magellan’s Lounge would never reopen. Now, nearly four years later, it’s been confirmed that this is, in fact, the case.

Magellan’s Lounge’s closure date has been listed by Tokyo Disney Resort update account MezzoMiki as January 31, 2024. That’s despite the fact the bar has not welcomed any guests since 2020.

Despite the fact rumors have swirled of its permanent closure for years now, parkgoers were still upset to hear the news on X (formerly known as Twitter). “I feel like the park is losing space,” one user wrote, while another complained, “This is the worst. Is it going to become the waiting room at Magellan’s?”

While Magellan’s Lounge may be closing, its attached restaurant – Magellan’s – remains open. Described as “a majestic restaurant where explorers and adventurers gather,” its menu offers a wide range of cuisines from all over the world.

The Fortress, marked by the large gold dome rising above it, houses this restaurant named in honor of Ferdinand Magellan, the renowned explorer from the Golden Age of Exploration. Enjoy cuisine inspired by dishes from around the world as you dine amid objects that tell of the discoveries made through the exploration of the oceans and the study of astronomy during that era. A rich selection of wine is also available.

Tokyo DisneySea is set to undergo an attendance boost in 2024 thanks to the opening of Fantasy Springs. The new land will feature three mini-lands: one inspired by Peter Pan (1953), another inspired by Tangled (2010), and a third inspired by Frozen (2013). With four new attractions – Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey, Rapunzel’s Lantern Festival, Peter Pan’s Never Land Adventure, and Fairy Tinker Bell’s Busy Buggies – and a new luxury hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel, the land is currently scheduled to open on June 6, 2024.

What’s your most missed Disney park bar or restaurant? Let us know in the comments!