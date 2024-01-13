Disney Hotel Now Offering Free Food to Guests

One of Disney’s cheapest hotels, Disney Hotel Santa Fé, is now offering its guests something a little bit different: soup.

Like all the hotels at Disneyland Paris, Disney Hotel Santa Fé offers early access to both Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park, and lets guests sleep just minutes away from the magic. That’s all at a fraction of the cost of other accommodation on the property; a stay at Disney Hotel Santa Fé starts at roughly $177 per night.

Now, the Route 66 and Cars (2007)-inspired hotel has added even more bang for its buck.

A newly discovered perk is that, with the aid of your Magic Pass (AKA the two-in-one room key and park ticket given to guests upon their arrival), you can get free soup from machines located around the hotel.

These machines have offered onsite guests free hot drinks such as hot chocolate, coffee, and tea during their stay for years. While they were previously also located at both Sequoia Lodge and Disney Hotel Cheyenne, these machines have been removed from the hotel in recent years and instead replaced with in-room coffee machines (which have much more limited options).

According to Pixie Dust, the machines at Disney Hotel Santa Fé were recently replaced, hence the addition of tomato soup. The site shared images of the new machines, which can dispense “potage tomate” into a plastic cup.

While it’s not a well-advertised perk, the general rule is that Disneyland Paris hotel guests are entitled to one free drink per day, from these machines. However, there have been instances of guests redeeming up to four drinks (or soups) in the span of 24 hours.

Disneyland Paris is in the middle of a cold snap right now, starting out the week covered in snow, so if you’re in a position to redeem free soup, this seems like the perfect opportunity to do so. Machines can be located on the ground floor of accommodation blocks at Disney Hotel Santa Fé.

What’s your favorite Disney hotel? Let us know in the comments!