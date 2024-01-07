Real Snow Falls Over Disney Resort Leaving Parks Covered

One iconic Disney resort saw its first real snowfall of the year.

Due to the locations of both Walt Disney World and Disneyland resorts, seeing real snow is near-impossible. As Disney park fans who spend lots of time at Walt Disney World, it’s always a little sad to know how impossible real snow is for the Florida resort. However, things are a little different for international Disney theme park resorts, like the Disneyland Paris Resort, which just saw its first official snowfall of the year.

Photos and videos of this magical moment were shared across social media, with DLP Report (@DLPReport) capturing some stunning footage of snow hitting the magnificent Sleeping Beauty Castle.

The Disneyland Paris Resort is made up of two distinct theme parks, Walt Disney Studios Park and Disneyland Park. Just like Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom, Disneyland Paris is anchored by a stunning rendition of Disney’s iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle. This is by far Walt Disney Imagineering’s most stunning and jaw-dropping castle ever, with the snow only adding to the magic. Just like Walt Disney World and Disneyland, the castle lies at the end of Main Street U.S.A.

The entire Disneyland Paris Resort turned into a winter village, with snow falling all across the theme parks. While the holiday season came to an end last week, this is undoubtedly a fantastic way to start the new year.

The Disneyland Paris Resort is located in Chessy, France, and is home to some great Disney theme park experiences. Guests will find classic rides like Pirates of the Caribbean and “it’s a small world” here, as well as some unique and exclusive attractions such as Avengers Assemble: Flight Force and Phantom Manor. The former is part of the resort’s version of Avengers Campus, a Marvel-themed land that first opened in Disneyland in 2021. The latter is Paris’ take on Disney’s legendary Haunted Mansion dark ride.

