Disney Channel Goes Viral With ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Reboot

A new report from Disney that a Wizards of Waverly Place show is in the works has sparked fans’ dreams of a Lizzie McGuire reboot, which was originally set to happen.

Lizzie McGuire, which gained immense popularity during its initial run in the early 2000s, left viewers with memories of Lizzie as a teenager. However, the proposed revival would have taken a different path, focusing on Lizzie’s life as an adult. The initial episode would have offered a glimpse into the challenges she faced as an adult, deviating from the dreams she had cherished in her youth.

Three years after Hilary Duff confirmed that the revival was no longer in the works, writer Jonathan Hurwitz has unveiled intriguing details about what the show could have become, according to Entertainment News.

Inside the Magic recently covered that Hurwitz, speaking in a recent TikTok video, shared insights into the envisioned storyline. He stated, “Basically, it starts in New York. Lizzie has been carving out a career as an interior designer in the bustling city, all while being romantically involved with a very handsome chef. However, her world takes a tumultuous turn when she uncovers a painful truth – her boyfriend has been unfaithful to her with none other than her closest friend.”

It’s important to note that, as Jonathan later clarified, Lizzie’s childhood best friend Miranda (Lalaine) was not the friend entangled in this unfortunate situation. The revelation of this betrayal prompts a life-altering decision for Hilary Duff’s character.

Faced with the heart-wrenching reality of her relationship, Lizzie decides to bid farewell to the bustling streets of New York City. “At the end of the pilot,” Jonathan continued, “she returns to her roots, heading back to California – the same home that was a familiar backdrop in the original show. She finds herself in her childhood bedroom, where the ever-present animated Lizzie has been patiently awaiting her return.”

This glimpse into the proposed revival plot offers fans of Lizzie McGuire a tantalizing vision of what could have been, had the show taken a different direction.

This, of course, is an especially hot topic right now because of the announcement that a new Wizards of Waverly Place show is in the works. It will involve Selena Gomez returning to her role as Alex Russo for a cameo, but the show will revolve around David Henrie (Justin Russo) and his family now that he is grown up.

While a Lizzie McGuire reboot is not happening– at least, not for now– the demand for the show is through the roof, especially with the nostalgia kick that comes from hearing that Wizards of Waverly Place is getting its own show.

Would you like to see the show developed in the future? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!