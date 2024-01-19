Disney Re-Hires Actor Who Smuggled Gun Into Airport

Everything is not what it seems online today, as Disney Branded Television confirmed that a Wizards of Waverly Place revival series is coming sometime this year.

Growing up as a teenager in New York City comes with challenges, but add on keeping your family’s magical secret, and shenanigans are sure to follow! Wizards of Waverly Place aired on Disney Channel for four seasons from 2007 to 2012 and starred Selena Gomez (Alex Russo), Jake T. Austin (Max Russo), David Henrie (Justin Russo), David DeLuise (Jerry Russo), Maria Canals-Barrera (Theresa Russo), and Jennifer Stone (Harper Finkle).

Gomez and Henrie announced their return to Disney with social media posts on Thursday. In one Instagram story, Gomez simply wrote: “WE’RE BACK.” In another, she shared a photo of the pilot episode script with “Home again.”

“The Russo’s are excited to become apart [sic.] of your family, once again, but we’ve grown 😊,” Henrie wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “2024, the year magic comes back! 🪄”

The new Disney Channel series will feature Gomez as a guest star in the pilot and Henrie as a series regular, according to Deadline. It will begin as a grown-up Justin Russo is married with children after giving up his magic. To his surprise, a young wizard knocks on his door begging for help– the Wizarding World needs saving!

The Wizards of Waverly Place reboot stars new cast members Janice LeAnn Brown (Billie), Alkaio Thiele (Roman Russo), and Mimi Gianopulos (Giada). At this time, no other original series actors are expected to reprise their roles.

This is Henrie’s first return to Disney Channel since a 2018 arrest for carrying a loaded firearm at Los Angeles International Airport. He apologized and pled no contest, stating that the gun was legally purchased and unintentionally brought to the airport. Henrie was sentenced to two years probation and hasn’t reoffended.

The announcement comes just days after a writer on the canceled Lizzie McGuire reboot revealed that Disney refused plots around a gay roommate and adult sexual relationships.

Can’t wait for this revival? The Wizards of Waverly Place, The Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie (2009), and The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex (2013) are streaming on Disney+. Former stars DeLuise and Stone host “Wizards of Waverly Pod,” a nostalgic look back at the making of the beloved Disney Channel sitcom.

