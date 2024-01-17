Disney Bribes Disney+ Subscribers After Recent Boycott

From its recent box office flops to a boycott over its support of Israel, Disney has been treading in dangerous waters. Despite its popularity, andvo1d in the TikTok below points out that a free Disney Meal Plan for Disney+ subscribers might be a bribe to compensate for lost revenue.

@nu11.andvo1d the meal plan is worth a decent amount of money, it’s a huge bribe to try to get more people to go to their parks and subscibe to disney plus #feminism #january #winter ♬ original sound – Null 🫶🍉

The TikTok creator describes that the recent perk announced by Disney parks might actually be an attempt at bribing their fan base to return after a recent call to boycott the company shook the foundations of its fan base. The question is, how much of it is a real consequence, and how much is just speculation?

On one hand, giving potential subscribers a taste of what the streaming service offers is nothing new, that’s why free trials exist for several different services. Incorporating that subscription with the Disney parks, however, is a different conversation.

Is the Disney Meal Plan a Bribe?

As 2024 began, Disney announced that subscribers would be eligible for a free meal plan at the Walt Disney World Resort. Along with access to content like Percy Jackson and the Olympians, The Mandalorian, and a wealth of other films and shows from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, and beyond, subscribers also have access to a free dining plan at Disney World.

Per Disney’s official announcement,

“Starting Jan. 3, 2024, Disney+ subscribers can get a FREE dining plan when purchasing a non-discounted 4-night, 4-day Walt Disney Travel Company package that includes a room at a select Disney Resort hotel and theme park ticket with a Park Hopper option. This offer is valid for arrivals most nights July 1 through Sept. 30, 2024…”

Although still recovering after an initial loss of 150 million subscribers, per Variety, Disney is currently facing a massive boycott after Bob Iger voiced the company’s support for Israel amidst the attacks in the Gaza strip. Although not said directly in the TikTok, the way the user implicates her mother’s political views suggests that the support for Israel (held by most conservatives) might be thre reason Disney is invoking this sweet deal.

Granted, it’s also incredibly easy to associate something like that with shady Disney dealings, but that’s not the only reason Disney has for giving subscribers more initiative to join. After all, they are still recovering from a substantial subscriber loss.

While the platform sat comfortably at around 150 million in Q4 of 2023, that’s still a massive decrease compared to its previous 164 million in 2022. Luring potential subscribers into Walt Disney World with a free meal plan really isn’t the worst idea in the world.

That said, timing is still everything, and it’s highly convenient that the subscriber benefit announcement comes so closely after the call to boycott Disney (along with other entities like Starbucks and McDonalds). Either way, Disney+ users have an opportunity to save some major money on their next Disney trip.

Is this a good deal, or is it too good to be true? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!