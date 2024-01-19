‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Star on Disney Reboot: “You Guys Suck”

The beloved Disney Channel show Wizards of Waverly Place has succumbed to the public’s unceasing desire for reboots, but one series star is less than happy about it. In fact, former Disney actor and current OnlyFans star Dan Benson has a message for the House of Mouse: “You guys suck.”

We recently broke the news that Wizards of Waverly Place was being rebooted to star David Henrie as a now-adult Justin Russo re-entering the world of magic. The official synopsis of the reboot reads:

It picks up after a mysterious incident at WizTech, where an adult Justin Russo has left his wizard powers behind, opting for a normal, human life with his wife and two sons. But he gets a surprise when a powerful young wizard in need of training shows up at his door… and Justin must embrace his past to ensure the future of the Wizard World.

Breakout star Selena Gomez has also confirmed that she will reprise the role of Alex Russo, but it seems very unlikely that Dan Benson will return as the fan-favorite character and Justin’s best friend Zeke Beakerman, for one big reason: the family-friendly Disney company will almost certainly not want an active adult film performer in its reboot.

Last year, Dan Benson revealed that he has been performing in adult films since 2022, saying, “Mental health check-in: I’ve been doing adult entertainment for about a year now. My first reaction is confusion because I expected a lot more hate and instead, people have just been like, ‘Go you! Empowerment,’ which is awesome.”

Dan Benson has taken to social media to express his incredulity and disappointment that Wizards of Waverly Place is being rebooted after years of waiting, only to likely not be asked back. In a now-deleted Tiktok, Benson commented over an Instagram Story from Selena Gomez, saying, “Are you kidding me, today they just announced that they’re bringing back Wizards of Waverly Place in a sequel. Are you kidding me?”

Benson continued, laughing and saying, “Dan becomes a porn star, let’s reboot Wizards again. You guys suck.” He also followed it up with another good-natured laugh, saying, “just kidding” and speculating, “They just act like [Zeke Beakerman] doesn’t exist? Do they recast him? Oh my god is there gonna be someone else playing – no!”

Given that Dan Benson has since deleted the video, he may still be holding out some hope that he’ll be able to return for the series. We’ll just have to wait and see if Zeke Beakerman gets the call from Disney.

