Disney Guest Tries To Bring Suitcase on Roller Coaster

Walt Disney World Resort cast members forced a guest off Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind last weekend after discovering that he smuggled a suitcase onto the roller coaster. The World Discovery attraction is one of the most intense rides at EPCOT, so the carry-on luggage posed a severe safety risk to other guests.

TikTok user @jerendelle shared this video of the guest reluctantly climbing out of his front-row seat on the MCU-inspired attraction, luggage in tow:

Disney cast members instructed the guest to push the suitcase down the boarding dock for storage. They appeared to let him back on the ride after ditching the bag.

“That is quite honestly one of the strangest things I’ve ever seen,” said one of the guests watching.

If you visit the Disney theme parks on your check-out day, you don’t have to drag your luggage along! Storage lockers are available for rent near the entrance of every Disney Park, and Disney Resort hotels store luggage for free at the Bell Services counter.

More on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opened at EPCOT in 2022. The roller coaster is the first original Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) ride at a United States Disney Park, following Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! at Disney California Adventure Park. Walt Disney Imagineers rethemed the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror to create Disneyland Resort’s first Marvel attraction.

Guests must purchase an Individual Lightning Lane or register for a Virtual Queue return time on the My Disney Experience app to ride Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

“Begin your adventure by touring the Galaxarium—a planetarium-like exhibition showcasing the similarities and differences between Xandar and Earth’s galaxies. You’ll even get to discover some of the incredible wonders of Xandar and learn about their technology,” the official Walt Disney World Resort attraction description reads.

“Just as you are about to reach the culmination of the tour, everything goes sideways, and you are called into action to help the Guardians of the Galaxy. Join Rocket, Groot, Gamora and Star-Lord on an urgent mission where you’ll rewind, rotate and head towards the action through an exciting space pursuit. Ready for an awesome quest across the cosmos to save the galaxy? It’s all up to you!”

What’s the strangest thing you’ve ever seen another guest bring onto an attraction at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom? Share it with Inside the Magic in the comments!

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.