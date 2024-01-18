Bob Chapek Takes on Strange Role Online

Ousted Disney CEO Bob Chapek has stayed out of the limelight since Bob Iger returned in November 2022, offering few public details about what he’s doing now. Just this week, medical firm Masimo revealed that the disgraced executive would join its board. However, fans online have different ideas about how Chapek spends his free time.

During his time at The Walt Disney Company, Chapek was always in the spotlight. He spoke on quarterly earnings calls, visited the Disney parks, spoke on national television, and appeared at entertainment premieres. But aside from a false sighting at a Disneyland Resort restaurant shortly after his shocking departure, Chapek hasn’t been seen.

Of course, the infamous executive’s name hasn’t completely disappeared. Reportedly, Iger was severely “disappointed” with Chapek’s performance as CEO and regretted nominating him. When they worked together, the pair allegedly fought over a shower. In recent months, Iger hasn’t mentioned Chapek, instead vaguely pointing to the company’s past mistakes and vowing to rebuild.

Fans haven’t forgotten about Chapek, either. Even after the memes died down, many wondered what the former Disney Park division head’s next career move would be. Of course, Chapek had time to decide–Disney still paid him millions in bonuses in the months after his departure.

This week, TikTok user @fortheloveofthemeparks created an elaborate “theory” about how Chapek has spent the past 14 months.

“Ever wondered what former Disney CEO Bob Chapek has been up to since he was let go from the company late last year?” the creator asked. “Well, do I have some exciting news for you.” Watch here:

The creator claimed to “stumble across” Chapek’s “personal” YouTube channel. @fortheloveofthemeparks, of course, is his only subscriber. The channel appears to be private or photoshopped, as Inside the Magic could not locate it on YouTube.

“Chapek” uploaded covers of “Dark Horse” by Katy Perry, “Counting Worms” by Knocked Loose, and “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers. The creator played the audio of the last video, which featured painfully aggressive scream-singing alongside a karaoke track. He even took the time to make album art for each cover.

While the content is clearly fake, it amused Disney Parks fans.

“He just needs a little bit more autotune!” @not8park joked.

“Honestly it kinda hits,” said @michaelscottpapercoinc.

“Better than the original,” @the_gayest wrote.

Inside the Magic will report any updates or statements from the real Bob Chapek should he speak publicly.

What role would you like to see Bob Chapek take? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.