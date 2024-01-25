Marvel Star Condemns Oscar Snubs

With every Academy Award nomination ceremony comes a list of surprises and snubs. This year’s biggest Oscar snubs seem to have upset everyone, including a popular star from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It’s always exciting to hear about someone earning a surprise Oscar nomination. Unfortunately, that means they have to be paired with snubs.

Some people who missed out on a potential Academy Award yesterday are Zac Efron for Best Actor in Iron Claw (2023), Bradley Cooper for Best Director in Maestro (2023), Greta Lee for Best Actress in Past Lives (2023), Celine Song for Director in Past Lives, Willem Dafoe for Best Supporting Actor in Poor Things (2023), and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023) for Best Picture and Best Score.

While there were quite a few Oscar snubs announced yesterday, the most surprising was Barbie (2023) not receiving nominations for Margot Robbie as Best Actress or Greta Gerwig as Best Director.

Thousands of fans, cast members, and even Hilary Clinton have spoken out against the slight. And the most recent name to join that list is a major Marvel star who just happened to appear in Barbie as well.

‘Barbie’ Oscar Snubs Infuriate Simu Liu

Although he is most well-known for his performance as Shang-Chi in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Simu Liu was also a standout cast member for Barbie, serving as a rival Ken to Ryan Gosling’s Ken. And alongside Gosling and America Ferrera, the Kim’s Convenience (2016-2021) actor has spoken out against the snubbing.

“Being involved in a small way gave me a window into just how hard Greta and Margot had to fight to get Barbie made, and how flawlessly they executed. Together they started a movement, touched the world, and reinvigorated the cinema.”

Liu concluded his post by saying, “They deserve everything. They ARE everything.”

While it’s upsetting not to see Barbie earn an Academy Award nomination in those categories, the film still earned eight nominations overall, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling, Best Supporting Actress for America Ferrera, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, and Best Original song for both “I’m Just Ken” by Ryan Gosling and “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish.

Do you think Barbie was unfairly snubbed? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!