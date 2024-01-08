Confirmed: ‘Barbie’ Star To Make MCU Debut

Coming off the success of one of the top-grossing movies of the year, Barbie (2023), it sounds like one of its lead actresses is preparing to make her superhero debut in an upcoming Marvel Studios project for Disney+, trading the Hasbro toy franchise for the MCU.

Greta Gerwig’s pink-painted box office phenomenon, Barbie, is shaping up to sweep at this year’s 96th annual Academy Awards ceremony. One half of the affectionally-dubbed “Barbenheimer,” the movie opened to rave reviews over the summer, with its main actors, Margot Robbie (Barbie) and Ryan Gosling (Ken), more than likely to earn Oscar noms for their over-the-top performances.

But Gosling and Robbie aren’t the only members of the Barbie cast to receive critical acclaim for their roles. Most would argue that the mother-daughter relationship between America Ferrera’s Gloria and Ariana Greenblatt’s Sasha was the heart of the film, with Ferrera’s feminist monologue being a particularly memorable moment for many. And thankfully, it seems as if the Ugly Betty alum is getting the praise she deserves in more ways than one.

Matthew Chauncey and AC Bradley, the writers and producers of Marvel Studios’ What If…?, an animated anthology series that follows alternate versions of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, recently spoke with ComicBook.com, where they confirmed that Ferrera would be joining the cast for Season 3. Speculation of her role in the Disney+ show began when a brief clip released by Marvel showcased a new episode involving Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and Alexi Shostakov (David Harbour), and a new character many believed was voiced by the Barbie star.

The creative team behind What If…? confirmed audiences’ suspicions during the podcast, explaining that Ferrera’s new hero has briefly appeared in the comics but that the series’ take on her is “almost an original character.” Chauncey then gave listeners a hint about her identity, saying, “Just for the clickbait, her last name’s Morales; people got very excited about that.”

Check out the full teaser for Marvel Studios’ What If…? Season 3 below:

“She’s great,” Bradley Added. “I’m so glad she is getting her flowers when it comes to Barbie because — I shouldn’t say this, but hey, I no longer work at Marvel — Barbie was my favorite movie of the year, my favorite superhero movie, because Barbie’s a hero. And so is America. That was the best. So, we’re so happy that she was willing to come in and do this part in this random episode of What If…?. She was so lovely about it.”

Of course, the name “Morales” raises eyebrows, as it immediately suggests a connection to the family of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) in Sony Pictures’ Spider-Verse franchise. While it’s unclear whether or not she is related to Brooklyn’s “friendly neighborhood Spider-Man,” it sounds like Ferrera could have a pretty substantial role in the franchise moving forward — if Bradley’s high praise is anything to go by.

So, who is America Ferrera’s mysterious new character? While not confirmed outright, there’s a chance that she could be playing Alisande Morales, a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent who was first introduced in Christopher Priest and Bart Sears in Captain America and the Falcon #1 back in 2004. Initially, Morales worked for S.H.I.E.L.D. out of Cuba and dealt with the “Anti-Cap,” who was impersonating Steve Rogers before going on to fight a religious extremist group called the Purifiers. She also briefly appeared as a character in the Marvel’s Avengers video game.

For now, it’s hard to say who the Agent Morales we’ll see in What If….? Season 3 is and where her allegiances lie. With Matthew Chauncey and AC Bradley both suggesting that the character has some hefty comic book lore, it’ll be interesting to see if the MCU could fit her into the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World (2025) or even Avengers: Secret Wars (2027). However, America Ferrera could be playing an entirely original new hero — only time will tell.

All episodes of Marvel Studios’ What If…? Season 2 are now streaming exclusively on Disney+.

Are you excited to see American Ferrera in the MCU? Let us know in the comments below!