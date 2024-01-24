Margot Robbie Enlists Police Force to Investigate ‘Barbie’ Oscar Snub

Yesterday, the world tuned into social media to see who would be nominated for the Oscars, the most prestigious award ceremony in Hollywood. While 2023 possessed quite a few box office successes, there were some shocking results when it came to the nominations, including the exclusion of Margot Robbie in the category for Best Lead Actress in her performance for Barbie. Now, it appears that police are getting involved.

The Oscar nominations have been dominating the media since yesterday, with the film Oppenheimer taking the lead with an impressive 13 nominations, closely followed by Emma Stone’s Poor Things with 11. The 96th annual Oscars come after a year marked by the “Barbenheimer” phenomenon, where Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s epic World War II biopic drew audiences worldwide, generating significant box office revenue (with Barbie leading the charge).

Barbie made $1.446 billion, being Warner Bros. biggest success yet.

Despite the anticipation, the nomination announcement on Tuesday held surprises, notably the absence of a best director nomination for Greta Gerwig for Barbie. However, Gerwig and Noah Baumbach secured a nomination for the movie’s adapted screenplay, while Margot Robbie, the star and producer of the Best Picture nominee, did not receive an acting nod.

Many fans of Robbie have taken to social media to announce their sadness, knowing that the blonde hair bombshell was not nominated for an Oscar, including the police.

The Victoria Police located in Australia, where Margot is from, had this to say:

POLICE INVESTIGATE AS MARGOT ROBBIED: Police are investigating after a former resident of Ramsay Street was allegedly robbed of an Oscar nomination for best actress. We’d like to take this opportunity to remind all current residents of Ramsay Street and the rest of Victoria, to consider reporting any non-urgent crime, such as theft, via our online reporting tool. It’s a convenient and easy way to submit a report with us any time of day. Alternatively, you can report non-urgent crimes by calling our Police Assistance Line on 131 444. If you or someone else needs immediate police assistance or the crime is happening now, call Triple Zero (000).

Of course, the post was satire, but locals who follow the page have been commenting on the hilarity of the situation.

Ryan Gosling has also spoken out on Robbie’s lack of nomination, after he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role of Ken.

“I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films. And I never thought I’d being saying this, but I’m also incredible honored and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken,” Gosling’s statement begins. “But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no ‘Barbie’ movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film.”

“No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement,” Gosling continues. “Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees. Having said that, I am so happy for America Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film.”

Margot was nominated for Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical at the Golden Globes, Best Actress in a Leading Role for the BAFTA Film Awards, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture for the SAG Awards, Best Actress at the AACTA International Awards, Best Actress for the Alliance of Women Film Journalists, Best Actress at the Astra Film Awards, Best Actress at the Chicago Film Critics Association, Best Actress at the Critics Choice Awards, The Female Movie Star of the Year and The Comedy Movie Star of the Year at the People’s Choice Awards, Best Actress at the Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical, Best Actress at the Saturn Awards, and Best Actress at the Washington D.C. Area Film Critics Association — all for her performance in Barbie.

