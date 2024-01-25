Babies Seen at Disney World Bar, Guests Petition Age Limit

Guests pulling crazy stunts at Walt Disney World seem to be an unfortunate new norm, but reports of kids getting involved in the madness is a whole new ballgame. If they’re not dropping their pants and peeing in the “small world” river, they’re knocking a few back with their parents at Oga’s Cantina.

In the recent past, there has been a rising interest in more adult spaces at the Disney Parks. In spite of the family-friendly menu and environment, a Star-Wars-themed bar at Galaxy’s Edge certainly falls into that category, and it seems like an overabundance of young guests is becoming a persistent problem.

A recent post on r/WaltDisneyWorld reported parents sitting multiple underage guests at the bar in Oga’s Cantina, and how a seemingly-adult-themed venue was overrun with families and children. Could an age requirement be far behind?

Are Kids Drinking at Disney World?

In their original post, u/Falling_island writes,

“Listen, Oga’s is cool, Disney is a family place… I understand that. HOWEVER… I felt very strange sharing a very small standing table with a baby in a highchair, and a kid who couldn’t even see over the top of the table.” “I saw THREE highchairs pulled up TO THE BAR. a highchair at. the. bar.” “Is it a southern thing? I’m from up north, is it a normal thing to bring your baby to the bar? I know its a family park, its Disney after all, and they have non-alcoholic drinks.. but jeeze, there should at least be an age minimum. 16, 13, 10… old enough to SEE over the table..? Old enough to hold your head up on your own…”

For the record, Oga’s Cantina is a family-friendly establishment at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Although the menu does feature a selection of alcoholic libations, such as the Fuzzy Tauntaun and the Bloody Rancor, Disney describes it as fit for all ages.

That being said, the opinion posted above isn’t the only similar train of thought. On the same thread, several guests share the same concern that places like Oga’s are becoming overrun with kids.

u/5centraise shares in the comments,

“Yes on an age limit. La Cava should have one, too, as should any of their establishments where the main attraction is alcohol.”

as well as,

“At most hotel or restaurant lounges, kids are fine. But at an enclosed bar, kids are not fine. There’s plenty of things small kids and babies are not allowed to do at Disney. This should be added to the list.”

u/awoodhall cosigns on the idea when they add,

“It is odd, and you’re right. There shouldn’t be small children. Combination of adults wanting to experience Star Wars in a bar regardless if they have strollers/etc and people not doing the bare minimum of research and realizing it’s a bar.”

While these opinions are all certainly valid, a majority seems to favor of Oga’s family-friendly nature. While it’s reasonable for adult Disney fans to desire more adult spaces, Disney is still a theme park devoted to families and kids.

u/JxArthur14 aptly points out,

“It’s Disney World. Family central. You’ll be alright if there’s kids there. Make a complaint to Disney if it’s that big of a deal to you.”

And u/severe_cake09 adds that Disney isn’t being nearly family friendly enough with places like Oga’s. The user writes,

“As a parent traveling with mostly adults and a toddler, I was very let down by how kid unfriendly and elderly adult unfriendly Ogas was. They need more seats at the very least. The way they pack people together in there is ridiculous.

The debate goes on and on for hundreds of comments, but the issue still remains. The arguments ranging from whether Disney should serve alcohol at all to whether it’s fair or unfair to enforce an age rule in a place made for families with children.

Regardless, this is an issue that has plagued multiple Disney locations. Sooner or later, someone up top is going to take notice.

Do you think places like Oga’s Cantina need age limits? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!