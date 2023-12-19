Department of Defense To Take Over Disney World

The Department of Defense revealed that it will take over the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort for its annual Warrior Games event in 2024. Hundreds of athletes will participate in dozens of competitive sporting events across the 220-acre complex in Central Florida.

This isn’t the first Warrior Games held at the Central Florida Disney park. In previous years, big names like comedian Jon Stewart and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden welcomed thousands of guests to the weekend-long event. The 2024 Warrior Games will include hundreds of athletes, including some from international allied nations, competing in adaptive events such as wheelchair basketball, cycling, indoor rowing, and sitting volleyball.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the Department of Defense shared that the next Warrior Games will take over the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex from June 21 to 24, 2024. “A little early gift for all,” they wrote.

Since 2020, the Warrior Games have exhibited the recovery and determination of wounded warriors, celebrating the culmination of a service member’s participation in adaptive sports. Almost all events are open to the public.

“From June 21-30, 2024, U.S. Army Training & Doctrine Command will host the Department of Defense Warrior Games bringing together hundreds of wounded, ill, and injured active duty and veteran military members to compete in adaptive sports as part of their recovery journeys,” the Warrior Games said in a press release. “2024 is the 14th anniversary highlighting the exceptional physical skills and mental toughness of wounded, ill and injured service members representing the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard and U.S. Special Operations Command.”

Details about specific events, special guests, sponsorships, volunteering, and viewing opportunities will be announced closer to the event. Learn more about the 2024 Warrior Games here.

Have you ever attended the Warrior Games at Walt Disney World Resort? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.