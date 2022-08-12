Disney “Honored” to Welcome First Lady Jill Biden to Veterans Event

The First Lady is coming to Walt Disney World Resort!

Jill Biden will travel to Orlando for Disney’s Veteran Institute Summit, speaking at the welcome event for the Warrior Games on August 18. According to FOX 35 Orlando, the Warrior Games “celebrate the resiliency and dedication of wounded, ill, and injured active duty and veteran military service members.”

The Disney Parks Blog stated that Dr. Biden would also provide opening remarks for the Summit on August 19 and 20:

The two-day event features insights and conversations with speakers with a passion for supporting and enabling veterans and military spouses as they explore meaningful employment outside of their military service.

Dr. Biden and First Lady Michelle Obama created Joining Forces in 2011, a White House government initiative seeking to support families, caregivers, and surviving members of the United States Armed Forces. Upon becoming First Lady in 2021, Dr. Biden relaunched the initiative. From the Disney Parks Blog:

Support for the families of our service members and veterans, their caregivers, and survivors is a key priority of the First Lady and has been a cause that she has tirelessly worked on for more than a decade… Joining Forces focuses on military spouse employment, military child education and health and wellbeing, and we are honored that she will be accompanying us. This important event will showcase the value of military spouses and veterans in the workplace, share best hiring practices and encourage greater employment opportunities for the military and veteran community.

Dr. Biden will be joined at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex by Chairperson of Disney Parks and Resorts Josh D’Amaro, ABC News Correspondent Stephanie Ramos, Medal of Honor recipient David Bellavia, General Paul E. Funk II, and important staff from many organizations supporting veterans.

There is still time to reserve a space at the event in person or via webcast. Disney’s Veteran Institute Summit is sponsored by Wounded Warrior Project, Amazon Global Military Affairs, The Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, USAA, Optum Serve, Enterprise Holdings, Inc., and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Will you watch Dr. Biden’s speeches at the Warrior Games and Disney’s Veteran Institute Summit?